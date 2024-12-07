All Marvel Rivals Iron Man skins: Tier list and Prices

Iron Man in Marvel Rivals is one of the most popular picks — be it casual or ranked lobbies. His ability kit is focused on dishing out as much damage as possible. All of the skins for the Duelist hero bring various versions of the suit to life with different color themes and cinematic accuracy. This makes Iron Man's cosmetics great for fans who wish to main this aerial attacker.

Iron Man has emerged as one of the strongest Duelists in the game. Moreover, his ability to maintain permanent flight makes him an attractive choice for a lot of newcomers. The hero has a total of five skins in the game including the basic cosmetic. The base skin is available for all players to use since the hero is unlocked by default in the game.

This article will highlight all the skins available for Iron Man in Marvel Rivals in a tier list.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this list have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new seasonal update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Marvel Rivals Iron Man: All the skins ranked from best to worst

1) Superior Iron Man

Superior Iron Man (Image via NetEase Games)

The Superior Iron Man in Marvel Rivals is arguably the best-looking skin for the character. It features a unique dark metallic grey body with a glowing blue accent. As of this writing, you can purchase the Superior Iron Man skin in Marvel Rivals for 1,400 Units. However, purchasing more of the complete bundle is more value for money. For just 200 more Units, you get three emotes as well.

The in-game description of the cosmetic reads:

"I'm the most intelligent, capable person on the planet. I'm nto playing god... I've been playing human."

The description mentions that this skin is a variant of the Iron Man featured in the 2014 issue of the Marvel Iron Man comic titled Superior Iron Man #1.

2) Blood Edge Armor

Blood Edge Armor for Iron Man in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Blood Edge Armor for Iron Man arrived as a part of the Season 1 Battle Pass. It can be unlocked by purchasing the Luxury Battle Pass and unlocking Level 7. It is a standalone skin that cannot be purchased from the store at the time of writing this article.

The in-game description for this skin reads:

"Stephen, Reed, and I don't get to cracking on things we agree with often. But with just a few murmured words from Strange on this new Chronovium Redd's been studying, they effortlessly tweaked my armor algorithm into something new. Once this is all over, I'll refine it to perfection, but for now, we can skip the Bleeding Edge and go to crazy!"

3) Avengers Endgame

Avengers Endgame Iron Man in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Avengers Endgame skin features the exact suit design of the character that was in the movie Avengers: Endgame from 2019 by Marvel Studios. The simple yet iconic design provides a sense of nostalgia and could emotionally connect with the player base.

It is currently the most expensive cosmetic in the game, and can only be purchased as a cosmetic bundle of five items. As of this writing, the Iron Man - Avengers: Endgame Bundle costs 2,600 Units.

Note that the game shows the original price to be 3,500 Units, which means the discounted price is most likely only for a limited time.

The in-game description reads:

"I love you, 3000"

3) Armor Model 42

Armor Model 42 Iron Man in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Marvel Rivals Iron Man Armor Model 42 skin features aggressive black and golden armor with slight red accents on the lights. It is a free skin that was announced on the occasion of the title's global launch.

The in-game description of this skin states:

"Smart-metals align to a subdermal ghost of an exoskeleton. This is my testbed for a new suit. Think "Putty". Modelling clay. Next-next gen 3..."

The description mentions that this skin is a variant of the Iron Man that was featured in the 2012 comic titled The Iron Man #1.

That's all the Marvel Rivals skins for Iron Man for now. It is to be noted that it is a relatively new game and more skins are likely to be added in the coming weeks. Considering that, as mentioned previously, the ranking and the list are subject to change.

How to claim the Marvel Rivals Iron Man Armor Model 42 skin for free

Here's a step-wise guide to claiming the Marvel Rivals Iron Man Armor Model 42 skin in Marvel Rivals:

Launch Marvel Rivals and skip the cinematic intro.

Press Esc and select Bundle Code.

Paste the code nwarh4k3xqy and hit enter.

The skin will automatically get added to your inventory. This code is only valid till March 6, 2025, at 7 AM Eastern Time.

