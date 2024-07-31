Marvel Rivals Thor guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Thor is a Vanguard Hero. The God of Thunder saw his debut in the game during its Closed Beta Test phase and has been a powerful option ever since. He is capable of raining down thunder to obliterate foes and pairs well with several other characters.

This article will provide players with a definitive guide to playing as Thor in Marvel Rivals. To know more about his abilities and playstyle, read below.

Editor's Note: This guide is updated until the January 12, 2025 patch of Marvel Rivals. We will update it whenever a new balance update for the character is released.

Marvel Rivals Thor: All abilities

Marvel Rivals Thor is a Vanguard character (Image via NetEase Games)

Thor's role as a Vanguard is perfectly suited to tank damage, and better yet, clear a path for his team to secure the point.

That said, here's a look into all the abilities offered to Thor in Marvel Rivals:

Ability Effect Mjolnir Bash (LMB) Wield Mjolnir to strike enemies. When Awakened, Thor can launch lightning arc waves to deal damage Hammer Throw (RMB) Throw Mjolnir forward which then returns God of Thunder (Q) Soar upwards and smite the ground after charging for a duration, inflicting damage on enemies within range Storm Surge (LShift) Hold to spin Mjolnir before dashing forward and knocking back enemies Lightning Realm (E) Summon lightning that restores Thorforce based on the number of hit enemies Awakening Rune (F) Consume Thorforce to enter the Awakened state, granting Bonus Health and enhancing Mjolnir Bash Thorforce (Passive) Consume Thorforce to gain Bonus Health. Landing Mjolnir Bash on an enemy instantly recharges Thorforce Odinson Reborn (Passive) When Hela lands a final hit in defeating an enemy, she can instantly resurrect Loki and Thor in the respawn phase, or grant them bonus health if they are still alive Thunderous Deity (Passive) Thor infuses Thorforce into Storm and Captain America, granting them an electrifying enhancement. With an electrifying enhancement, Storm can unleash a lightning barrage. With an electrifying enhancement, Captain America gains a Movement Boost, and his shield is imbued with thunder power, electrocuting nearby enemies

How to play as Thor in Marvel Rivals?

Mobility

Marvel Rivals Thor Storm Surge ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Thor only has access to limited horizontal mobility in the game. You can use Storm Surge as a means to cover distance, or to get away from your foes. Storm Surge is a chargeable move, meaning, the more you charge it, the further you can move.

For any other movement buffs, you have to rely on your teammates' abilities, or jump pads that are placed around different areas of the maps.

Playstyle

Thor thrives in close-quarter and medium-range combat. For the most part, you want to position yourself up close and personal with the enemy team. Frankly, Thor, on his own, is quite a weak vanguard. But with support from another Vanguard, you can dominate the entire battlefield.

Marvel Rivals Thor Hammer Throw ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Mjolnir Bash and Hammer Throw are your base attacks. Push enemy players using Storm Surge, and proceed to bash them with a combo of your primary and secondary attacks. Hammer Throw will grant 100 additional HP every time you hit an enemy.

Thorforce is the Passive ability granted to Thor in Marvel Rivals. Each of your abilities consumes a unit of Thorforce. You have to constantly ensure that you're charged up to make the most of your kit. While it does passively recharge, your best bet is to use Lightning Realm when you're around a cluster of enemies to quickly fill it.

Marvel Rivals Thor Awakening Rune ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Awakening Rune is the most powerful part of your entire kit. This provides Thor with additional HP and enhances his primary attack. It lasts for five seconds. Mjolnir Bash is now ranged and can be used to deal with AoE damage. Players must make the most of it when they're trying to overpower enemies and capture the objective, or potentially defend strategic choke points. Players must note that they cannot push their maximum health beyond 800 HP when playing Thor in Marvel Rivals.

Ultimate

Marvel Rivals Thor God of Thunder ultimate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Thor's Ultimate, God of Thunder, allows him to ascend to the skies and smite the ground as he crashes into it. The lightning deals damage for a duration, and the impact damage is more than enough to clear out all squishy heroes in the area.

In our opinion, it is best used to clear out low-hp enemies that might be huddled together in an area. It acts as a great finisher, allowing players to clear out enemies that are taking control of objectives on the map.

Best team-ups for Thor in Marvel Rivals

1) Hela (Duelist)

Hela is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Thor (Image via NetEase Games)

Hela, Loki, and Thor together form the Marvel Rivals team-up called Ragnarok Rebirth. This provides Thor with the special ability of Odinson Reborn whenever Hela is on the battlefield with him.

When this team-up is active, Thor can get instantly resurrected, with 80% health, in the respawn phase by Hela after she lands a final hit on an enemy. If Thor is alive at that time, however, she grants him 50 bonus health instead.

2) Captain America (Vanguard)

Captain America is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Thor (Image via NetEase Games)

Thor, Storm, and Captain America are part of the Voltaic Reunion team-up. When this team-up is active, Thor infuses Thorforce into Captain America and Storm, which allows Storm to unleash a lightning barrage and Captain America’s shield can electrocute nearby enemies. The Captain also gets a movement speed boost in this interaction.

Thor, being the team-up anchor in case, is granted a permanent stat boost of +100 max health for the entirety of the season.

Best Marvel Rivals Thor counters

1) Star-Lord (Duelist)

Star-Lord is a counter to Marvel Rivals Thor (Image via NetEase Games)

Star-Lord is one of the best counters to Thor in Marvel Rivals. Thor is a Vanguard with limited range and often struggles against airborne agile characters, especially Star-Lord. His Rocket Propulsion and Stellar Shift are incredibly powerful against Thor, which he can use to dodge and weave Thor’s hammer and lightning strikes.

Additionally, the Galactic Legend ultimate is devastating as it provides Star-Lord with free flight and aimlock, practically neutralizing Thor’s dominance and diminishing his health bar with ease. Furthermore, with Adam Warlock on the field, Star-Lord gets the power of cocooned revival, further increasing his survivability.

2) Doctor Strange (Vanguard)

Doctor Strange is a counter to Marvel Rivals Thor (Image via NetEase Games)

Doctor Strange is another excellent counter to Thor in Marvel Rivals. Strange is also a Vanguard who balances defense and offense perfectly for his team. Primarily, Strange’s Cloak of Levitation allows him to remain airborne for a significant amount of time, completely out of reach of Thor’s attacks.

Secondly, Strange possesses one of the best shields in the game with his Shield of Seraphim that can block Thor’s attacks, completely countering his offense. Most importantly, this shield regenerates at an incredible rate of 80/s, which is faster than most of the ability cooldowns in the game.

Finally, Strange’s ultimate, Eye of Agamotto, can surpass Thor’s health-regenerating abilities and separate his soul from his body, dealing damage directly to the soul, which is transferred to the physical body.

Marvel Rivals Thor Lore

The Norse God is one of the most popular characters from the Marvel universe. As a mighty Asgardian, he is an extremely powerful being in the game and the lore. Let's look at what his in-game bio states about him:

"Prince of Asgard and God of Thunder, Thor Odinson is one of the bravest warriors the cosmos has ever known. With his enchanted hammer in hand, Thor summons the full fury of the storm to smite his foes... but only if he proves himself worthy of Mjolnir's might. Alas, Thor has suffered greatly since the Timestream Entanglement. When the All-Father was forced to enter his regenerative Odinsleep, Thor and his brother Loki battled for the throne. Through deceit and trickery, Loki bested his brother, exiling Thor to a distant and dangerous timeline."

