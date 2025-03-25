Marvel Rivals is not looking forward to cater to competitive players, devs explain why

Marvel Rivals, NetEase Games' ambitious entry into the hero shooter genre, has captivated players with its dynamic gameplay and an ever-expanding roster of Marvel characters. However, while many multiplayer shooters prioritize competitive balance and esports aspirations, the game is charting a different course, one that places accessibility and fun above strict competitive frameworks.

According to Marvel Games Executive Producer Danny Koo, the developers have deliberately crafted Marvel Rivals to be more welcoming to casual players rather than focusing on hardcore competition.

Marvel Rivals is not eager to take on gamers who are competitive

Danny Koo explained that while the team does monitor win rates and ensures that no hero feels overly dominant, competitive balance plays a secondary role in their design philosophy.

This strategy gives players greater gameplay versatility and encourages them to try out various heroes and unusual team configurations. Because Marvel Rivals does not have a strict role queue like many of its competitors, players can create imaginative team synergies, like the aesthetically stunning Fire Storm combo between Human Torch and Storm.

While the game does include ranked play, Koo emphasizes that most players prefer a casual experience. He acknowledged that competitive play is still important but stressed that casual play remains the game’s core focus.

The matchmaking algorithm in the title, which matches players with others of comparable skill levels without imposing rigid meta-driven criteria, reflects this idea. Marvel Rivals differs from other team-based shooters in that it does not have a conventional role queue.

The decision has sparked debate within the community, with some praising the freedom it offers while others feel it could lead to unbalanced team compositions in high-stakes matches.

Marvel Rivals is constantly improving and adding new content, despite its casual-first strategy. NetEase's dedication to maintaining the game's excitement for all players is evident in the recently added Clone Rumble mode and impending Season 2 improvements.

With a roster of 37 heroes and plans to add two more each season, Marvel Rivals remains unpredictable and diverse, ensuring that fans always have new heroes and mechanics to explore.

