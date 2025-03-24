Marvel Rivals new glitch banishes players into shadow realm

Players have been abusing a new Marvel Rivals glitch including the two heroes — Jeff the Land Shark and Doctor Strange. Jeff’s ultimate and Strange’s portal can be used in sync to “banish players into the shadow realm,” completely taking them out of action for the rest of the round. It is incredibly effective and appears to have no counterplay, which makes it extremely annoying to face.

Here is everything you need to know about the glitch.

New Marvel Rivals glitch that instantaneously takes players out of action

Recently, a new Marvel Rivals glitch has surfaced. It can be used to take any number of enemies out of action completely for the entirety of the round. It involves the use of Doctor Strange’s Pentagram of Farallah ability and Jeff the Land Shark’s ultimate, It’s Jeff!

To pull this off, first Jeff uses his ultimate to gobble up as many enemies as he can. Then Strange opens one portal somewhere inaccessible on the map and another one near Jeff so that the shark can throw the opponents into the portal. Immediately after, Strange needs to switch to another character to get rid of his portals. Consider looking into the post below for further reference.

This results in those enemies getting locked in an inescapable jail. It is impossible to get out of the situation until the round is over.

If you see this glitch in action, you will realize how annoying it is to face off against. It has practically no counterplay and the trapped characters are completely helpless for the rest of the half.

Although a glitch, it is hilarious how players even found out about this. Having said that, however, it will hopefully get fixed in a future patch once the devs determine the actual issue.

This covers everything you need to know about the new Marvel Rivals glitch. Be careful when facing the Jeff and Doctor Strange combo for the time being before it gets an official fix.

