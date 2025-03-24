MCU's Moon Knight skin is finally coming to Marvel Rivals alongside Black Panther’s Thrice-Cursed King costume

Marvel Rivals fans will be thrilled to know that the MCU Moon Knight skin is finally arriving in the game on March 27, 2025. Its official name is Fist of Vengeance and its arrival in the game will be joined by Black Panther's Thrice-Cursed King costume, which will be released on the same day. The release of Moon Knight's MCU skin is another step in Marvel Rivals' tradition of embracing all the popular Marvel-related media.

This article will dive deeper into the latest announcement regarding the new skins to be introduced in NetEase Games' popular hero shooter.

Moon Knight's MCU skin joins Marvel Rivals alongside Black Panther's Thrice-Cursed King costume

Moon Knight's Fist of Vengeance and Black Panther's Thrice-Cursed King costumes will both arrive in the game on March 27, 2025, at 7:00 pm PDT. The date and time were shared by the official Marvel Rivals X page on March 24, 2025, with the following caption:

"Seek your revenge with Moon Knight’s Fist Of Vengeance and Black Panther’s Thrice-Cursed King costumes. Embrace the fury of Dracula's curse and use your yearning for vengeance to ignite the battlefield! Available: March 27 at 7:00 PM PDT!"

Both skins go well with the current Eternal Night Falls theme of the game's first season. The two heroes will soon get to don the costumes in-game and boast the power of the night to defeat Dracula, the main antagonist of Season 1.

Moon Knight's MCU skin is rather well-known thanks to the official Moon Knight show that came out in 2022. On the other hand, Black Panther's Thrice-Cursed Skin, though an original design, pays homage to the character's general physical appearance in the 2024 Black Panther: Blood Hunt comics.

