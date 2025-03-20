Marvel Rivals' Executive Producer explains how heroes are made in the game

Heroes in Marvel Rivals are among the game's most important elements. With a diverse cast of 37 characters, each hailing from a distinct Marvel comic, the title offers a rich and immersive experience. Considering the sheer number of heroes, many fans may have been wondering how the developers make their choice. Now, there's a clear answer.

In a recent interview with PC Gamer, Marvel Rivals' Executive Producer Danny Koo shed light on the production process used by NetEase Games to introduce new characters.

How are heroes made in Marvel Rivals?

Marvel Rivals' Executive Producer Danny Koo revealed the process of adding new heroes to the game. The title has had a total of 37 characters as of Season 1.5, with more lined up for release. Here's what he said:

"Roughly 70% is made up of your greatest hits, like well-known heroes: Iron Man, Cap, etc. And then we throw in some curve balls; you might not even know who they are, to make the roster more interesting."

Danny Koo stated that, unlike mainstream heroes, the developer team looks for unknown heroes like Jeff the Land Shark and Squirrel Girl. This is because they want to satisfy fans by adding popular characters, and also want to offer an element of surprise by bringing in new names.

Once a hero is chosen, they are tested across exhaustive factors. Some fans may believe that popular characters have an easier time, but this isn't the case. The standard process involves several key steps. First, the development team creates a comprehensive character background, including the hero's identity and comic references that inspire their actions:

"What we do is, whenever we have a character, we'll come up with a character background, who they are, and the comic references that appear in what they do, and we'll hand it over to the design team."

This information is then presented to the design team, which generates initial ideas and concepts. The development and design teams collaborate to establish a baseline for the hero's character, ensuring that all parties are aligned on the character's core identity. Once this baseline is established, the project proceeds to production.

The next step comes when a comic historian is brought in to form an origin story for the character in question. The developers ensure that each hero possesses unique characteristics that differentiate them from one another:

"But we focus on making sure the characters are distinct from each other. Their abilities have to be as distinct as well because we have all kinds of players. Some players love to be Strategists. Some players like to dive into the action. Some players just like to watch other people play. So we have to tailor to every kind of player."

Furthermore, their abilities must also be distinct to cater to the diverse preferences of players, ranging from those who prefer strategic gameplay to those who enjoy immersive action and spectators alike. This collaborative effort ensures that the heroes are both appealing to a broad audience and true to their comic book origins.

This covers everything you need to know about how heroes are made in Marvel Rivals. Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates.

