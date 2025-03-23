This change could potentially balance Bucky and Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals

Bucky (aka Winter Soldier) and Hawkeye both belong to the Duelist class of heroes in Marvel Rivals. They have long been excellent picks in the game's meta owing to their high damage output potential, making them extremely powerful in the right hands. Moreover, they are also among the set of 275 HP Duelists, making them slightly more difficult to take down. Since these two heroes have been dominating the arena for so long, players now want a slight nerf to their kit, especially their HP, to balance them.

That said, here is a detailed overview of Winter Soldier and Hawkeye in the current MR meta.

Note: This article is subjective and exploratory in nature.

Winter Soldier and Hawkeye deserve this nerf to be balanced in Marvel Rivals

Both Winter Soldier and Hawkeye possess 275 HP in the game. Moreover, Winter Soldier can potentially heal himself by landing any of his Bionic Arm abilities. As such, it's incredibly difficult to take these heroes down, as they're often left with a sliver of health but still alive and kicking.

This leaves us to wonder whether a small health nerf can potentially balance these heroes in the game. Players believe that bringing both Hawkeye and Bucky down to 250 HP is fair, as according to Redditor u/Federal-Garbage-9427, “high damage heroes should be deleted fast too.”

It is clear from comments like “That extra 25 hp goes a long way”, “Yea they need to go back to 250 hp. 275 hp just makes them tanky as hell“, and “Bucky generates extra hp from just using his abilities, he doesn't need to have higher base hp on top of it” that a 25 HP base health nerf would actually have a huge impact on these characters.

That covers everything you need to know about the balance changes Hawkeye and Bucky potentially deserve in the game. We believe it is only a matter of time until the devs decide to listen to such community feedback and make the necessary changes to balance these heroes.

