Can you buy skins separately from the bundles in Marvel Rivals?

NetEase Game's popular hero shooter has been releasing several bundles in Marvel Rivals, including skins from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel Comics. However, complete bundles can be a bit far-fetched for players to invest in, as they would rather just have the skin itself. This makes players wonder whether it is possible to buy skins separately from the bundles in Marvel Rivals.

The answer to that question is yes. Players can buy skins separately from the bundles in Marvel Rivals and the process of doing so is simple. In this article, we will take a look at how players can get individual skins from bundles in Marvel Rivals.

Cosmetic bundles in Marvel Rivals: How to get individual skins

Cosmetic bundles available in the Marvel Rivals store, feature some amazing skins that were featured in notable comics or the cinematic universe. Ranging from movies like Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 to the Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness, players can purchase various cosmetics that give their favorite heroes, the signature look they had in movies.

Purchasing an individual skin from a bundle in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

To avail an individual skin from bundles present in the Marvel Rivals store, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Open up Marvel Rivals from your preferred launcher.

Head over to the Store tab upon reaching the Main Menu

Select the Cosmetics sub-tab if the Featured section does not have the skin you are looking for.

Scroll down to the skin bundle you want to purchase from and click on it to enter the bundle details.

Click on the Skin displayed above the bundle items

Click on the lower Unit value (found on the details panel on the left side of the screen) to purchase the individual skin.

Something to take note of while purchasing individual skins is that they are generally priced slightly lower than the full bundle, making them a less valuable option compared to buying the entire set. However, if one lacks the extra Units required for the bundle, and there are no more Lattice to convert from, purchasing an individual skin makes sense.

