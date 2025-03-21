How to unlock Iron Man Steam Power skin in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals' Iron Man Steam Power skin releases on March 20, 2025, at 7 PM PDT. This cosmetic reimagines Tony Stark in a steampunk-inspired form, giving the armored Avenger a new look. It is an excellent choice for players who want to try unique designs for the character.

This article explains how to unlock the Iron Man Steam Power skin in NetEase Games’ shooter.

Steps to unlock the Iron Man Steam Power skin in Marvel Rivals

Follow these steps to unlock the Iron Man Steam Power skin in Marvel Rivals:

On PC, open Marvel Rivals on your preferred platform (Epic Games or Steam) and click on Launch. On consoles (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S), launch the game from your home screen.

Log in to your account.

In the Main Menu, click on the Store tab.

Head to the Costumes or the Featured tab.

Click on the Iron Man Steam Power cosmetic.

Hit the yellow button on the left side of the screen and confirm your purchase. You will then have unlocked the skin in the game.

Also read: MR patch notes (March 13, 2025)

The Iron Man Steam Power skin in Marvel Rivals is inspired by Marvel Comics' Dark Ages Vol. 1 (2021-2022), which follows Tony Stark to a world without electricity.

Following a cataclysmic war with the Unmaker — a godlike A.I. buried under Earth's core — an electromagnetic pulse from a neutron star destroys modern technology. In response, Stark uses alchemy to create a steam-powered suit, substituting his typical arc reactor with a furnace.

While Dark Ages featured a larger, furnace-powered Iron Man, Marvel Rivals ups the steampunk style with complex gold gear, dials, and a Victorian-era design. This version combines elements from several Marvel stories, resulting in a startling, different view of Stark's brilliance.

The Marvel Rivals' official X account recently posted a dialogue related to the Tony Stark skin:

"Some good men rode out of town... But some men took action. I could hear Stark from the Timely Bulletin offices. He'd picked up his hammer again."

The Iron Man Steam Power skin can also be bought as part of the Steam Power bundle, which contains the following other items:

MVP Animation : A distinct victory pose or sequence showcasing Iron Man’s new look

: A distinct victory pose or sequence showcasing Iron Man’s new look Nameplate : A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profile

: A unique nameplate to customize your in-game profile Emote : An emote that matches the skin's unique look

: An emote that matches the skin's unique look Spray: An in-game spray with the Steam Power design

Price

The Iron Man Steam Power skin is available to purchase separately for 1,400 Units. Alternatively, you can buy it as part of the Steam Power bundle for a discounted price of 1,600 Units (before it moves back to 2,200 Units).

Iron Man SP bundle (Image via NetEase Games)

Units in Marvel Rivals can be acquired through real-money purchases or by playing the game and completing challenges.

