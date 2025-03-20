Top 5 Vanguard techs to dominate Marvel Rivals 

Marvel Rivals continues to rise in popularity, and the competition is becoming more intense every day. Players have been constantly discovering new combat techniques that push the limits of creative and strategic gameplay. Recently, numerous powerful strategies for the Vanguard Class have been discovered. These techs would help you dominate the battlefield with ease and could be helpful in competitive matches.

On that note, we have ranked the five best Vanguard techs in Marvel Rivals.

Best Vanguard techs in Marvel Rivals

5) Groot and Jeff combo

Groot's walls deal nearly double the damage (Image via NetEase Games)

To effectively execute this strategy, Jeff The Land Shark first swallows multiple enemies using his Ultimate and relocates them in a small space. This is where Groot would be ready with his Thornslash Walls. As soon as Jeff throws the enemies out, Groot will close the space with his walls, and both heroes will do as much damage as possible.

These walls not only prevent them from escaping but also deal continuous damage. If Jeff is successfully able to at least three enemies, this combo almost guarantees multiple kills within seconds.

4) Venom’s Rollout

Venom swinging (Image via NetEase Games)

There's a Venom rollout that specifically works on the Tokyo 2099: Spider-Islands map. To perform this, use the Venom Swing from underneath the bridge near the defender spawn then aim toward the rooftops on your right and activate Frenzied Arrival ability. Since these rooftops are technically outside the playable area, Venom bypasses collision and lands far away.

This tech requires precise timing and positioning. If you do it correctly, Venom will be able to catch the enemies off guard and disrupt their play.

3) Thor's knockback

Thor's dash can both travel and knock enemies back (Image via NetEase Games)

Thor's Storm Surge ability allows him to dash forward using Mjolnir, slightly knocking back enemies in his path. In the Convergence game mode, almost every map features zones where falling results in immediate elimination. Thor can exploit this by timing his dash to push enemies out of bounds.

With a healer providing continuous support, Thor can repeatedly execute this tactic. However, do note that this requires precise timing and positioning to maximize its effectiveness.

2) The Thing’s Ultimate delay

The Thing's Ultimate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

This trick allows the players to delay and fake The Thing's Ultimate ability. To perform this, use a jump pad or a high-ground boost in any of the maps while using the Yancy Street Charge. This lets The Thing reach inaccessible locations. From there, you have to attempt to land on an out-of-bound rooftop and execute your Ultimate ability.

Since you can't stand in this area, you'll remain stuck in the animation indefinitely. The sound cue will trick enemies into believing the ultimate is about to activate, and they might fall back and attack a bit later. However, as soon as they come back, you can now attempt to jump on them, which would instantly stun them all.

1) Doctor Strange and Spider-Man combo

Dr Strange's portal (Image via NetEase Games)

The combination of Doctor Strange and Spider-Man is one of the most popular and effective ones known in the Marvel Rivals community. To execute this, Doctor Strange can create Teleportation Portals outside the playable area, while Spider-Man can use his Web Pull to drag opponents straight into them.

This results in easy eliminations, as enemies are instantly removed from the fight. However, this requires a lot of practice and precision to execute it perfectly.

That concludes the list of best Vanguard techs to dominate in Marvel Rivals. Since some of these strategies rely on a teammate using a specific hero, communication is crucial for pulling them off effectively. For more articles like this, check out the Sportskeeda Esports Section.

