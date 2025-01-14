5 best heroes to duo with Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals recently introduced Invisible Woman with Season 1. Her powers allow her to create and control force fields, and as her name suggests, turn invisible. This Strategist has excellent healing capabilities, and with the right hero picks, she can be a great advantage.

Here are five of the best heroes to duo with Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals.

5 heroes to duo with Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals

1) Mister Fantastic

Mister Fantastic in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman form a team-up that provides Reed Richards with a special ability called Wedded Harmony. This lets him channel Invisible Woman’s Psionic Might and gain damage resistance.

Trending

Furthermore, once activated, Reed can continuously generate bonus health to make up for his lost health. This massively increases Mister Fantastic’s survivability on the battlefield and therefore they make an excellent duo.

Read more: Mister Fantastic guide: Abilities and how to play

2) The Punisher

The Punisher in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Punisher is an excellent hero to pair with Invisible Woman. He has one of the most destructive abilities in the game, called Culling Turret. However, when behind his turret, The Punisher is extremely vulnerable to incoming damage as becomes is a stationary target. This is where Invisible Woman comes into play with her Guardian Shield ability and her ultimate, Invisible Boundary.

She can keep The Punisher shielded or completely out of enemy sights as he continues to mow down enemies with his high damaging turret and ultimate, Final Judgement.

Check out: The Punisher guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

3) Magik

Magik in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Magik is particularly powerful when paired with Invisible Woman. Her aggressive, in-your-face playstyle is perfectly assisted by Susan Richards's constant support with her Guardian Shield ability.

Invisible Woman can keep track of Magik’s movement and keep shielding her, which protect her from incoming damage and provide healing over time. This increases Magik’s survivability and makes it even more difficult to take her down.

Also read: Magik guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

4) Iron Man

Iron Man in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Iron Man is another hero who benefits massively from invisible Woman’s abilities. Primarily, her Guardian Shield is excellent for Iron Man, devoid of which he is easily taken down without having the chance to deal much damage. Moreover, her Psionic Vortex, Force Physics, and Invisible Boundary abilities are extremely powerful and make it pretty easy to land Tony’s ultimate, Invincible Pulse Cannon.

Furthermore, Susan’s Covert Advance and Veiled Step abilities allow her to remain invisible and escape danger while producing consistent healing for the flying hero.

Also check out: Iron Man guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

5) Hulk

Hulk in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Invisible Woman’s kit makes Hulk a lot more viable during team fights. Her Guardian Shield ability allows Hulk to get up close to his enemies without taking much damage, allowing him to land hits and jump back with relative ease.

Furthermore, her Psionic Vortex and Force Physics can pull targets toward Hulk, making them easy targets for the green monster to take down. Finally, her consistent heals with Orb Projection is just an added bonus to the already tanky nature of Hulk.

Read more: Hulk guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

These are five of the best heroes to pair with Invisible Woman. It is, however, advised to try out different team compositions around the new Strategist and come with your preferred heroes to maximise your chances of winning.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.