Despite major nerfs, this hero remains a meta Duelist in Marvel Rivals Season 1.5

Hela in Marvel Rivals received a much-needed range nerf with Season 1.5. Her primary attack, Nightsword Thorn, received an increase in damage falloff from 70% to 80% at the 30m range, making her slightly weaker at mid to long ranges. Players thought this, paired with her previous health nerf, would be enough to tone down her dominance in the arena. However, this was far from true, as the community quickly realized she was still the precise killing machine she always had been.

Ad

That said, here is a quick rundown of Hela’s place in the current MR meta.

Note: Certain aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Also read: Official MR-inspired comic book announced: Everything we know

Hela remains a meta Duelist in Marvel Rivals despite major nerfs

Despite nerfs to her range and health, Hela is still the same dominating force in the game. Initially thought of as a carefully planned-out nerf, the dev team seems to have missed the mark in their attempt to effectively weaken the Goddess of Death.

Ad

Trending

The devs always try to balance out heroes instead of nerfing them to the ground, but this did not have much effect on Hela’s playstyle. Despite her health and range nerf, she is still considered a meta hero in the game, with players picking her up in dire situations.

Ad

This can most probably be attributed to her damage output with her primary attack, Nightsword Thorn, and the hitscan nature of her projectiles. With precise aim, she can still two-shot low-health enemies, making her incredibly suppressive when played correctly.

Furthermore, owing to her Astral Flock ability, she can quickly reposition to advantageous locations, thereby allowing her to completely negate the range and health nerf.

With Hela’s current place in the meta, the Marvel Rivals community is left wanting more changes to her kit — mainly her damage output — to finally make her balanced. It is clear from comments like “If you can click heads well she just deletes health bars” and “Hela rewards skill more than any other char” that she is still a scary Duelist to face off against.

Ad

Also read: MR community wants this hero added to the game

That covers everything you need to know about Hela’s place in the current meta of Marvel Rivals. It will be interesting to see if and how the devs try to balance her kit without making her completely unusable.

Check out our other articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.