5 best Strategist techs to use in Marvel Rivals

Players might be looking for the best Strategist techs to use in Marvel Rivals to maximize the potential of these support heroes. Needless to say, in a role-based game like Marvel Rivals, it is the Strategist class that dictates the passage of gameplay. Therefore, players must learn the best Strategist techs to use in Marvel Rivals, which will ultimately increase their team’s winning chances.

Having said that, here are five of the best Strategist techs to use in Marvel Rivals.

List of five of the best Strategist techs to use in Marvel Rivals

1) Cloak & Dagger ultimate tech

Cloak & Dagger ultimate tech in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Cloak & Dagger’s ultimate, Eternal Bond, is an extremely powerful healing ability. However, while casting, the hero is considerably weak against high-damage ultimates like Magneto’s Meteor M. To avoid getting hit by such abilities, you can use this special technique to ult in the air.

To pull this off, switch to Cloak and use Dark Teleportation to get high up in the air. While in the air, use your ultimate and cover your desired area. Your ultimate will still heal your teammates on the ground while you easily dodge the high-damage projectile ultimates, making it one of the best Strategist techs to use in Marvel Rivals.

2) Increase Adam Warlock’s damage output

Adam Warlock tech in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Adam Warlock in Marvel Rivals might be one of the weaker healers in the game but he certainly makes up for it with his damage output. To further improve his DPS potential, here is one of the special Strategist techs to use in Marvel Rivals.

It is common knowledge that Adam Warlock has two ways of dealing damage, his primary Quantum Magic and his secondary Cosmic Cluster. Although Cosmic Cluster deals more damage, it has a long windup time, which often proves disadvantageous. However, we can use a special animation cancel on this windup to increase his primary fire rate.

To achieve this, simply spam “Left click-Right click.” This becomes even easier if you bind the following keys to primary and secondary fire:

Quantum Magic - Scroll up

- Scroll up Cosmic Cluster - Scroll down

Now simply scroll up and down to get your result. This is extremely powerful as it significantly reduces Warlock’s TTK.

3) Jeff the Land Shark and Scarlet Witch combo

Jeff the Land Shark and Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Jeff the Land Shark and Scarlet Witch do not share any team-up ability in the game. However, their ultimates have excellent synergy between them, helping them easily wipe out enemy teams when used correctly.

Since Wanda’s ultimate has a four-second charge time, she almost always gets killed or stunned while casting it, making it extremely difficult to find value single-handedly. This is where Jeff the Land Shark comes into play with his ultimate ability, It’s Jeff!

He can capture multiple enemies at once and throw them into Wanda’s Reality Erasure once her charge-up time is near the end. This instantly kills all the captured enemies as they do not get time to counter or retreat.

This is easily one of the most powerful Strategist techs to use in Marvel Rivals, and it can win you tram fights in crucial situations.

4) Jeff the Land Shark’s ultimate delay

Jeff the Land Shark ultimate tech in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Jeff’s ultimate, It’s Jeff!, although powerful, is difficult to land consistently. That is where this delay tech comes into play.

To utilize this technique, first use Jeff’s Hide and Seek ability to climb up to a higher ground where you are not allowed to stay. Now use your ultimate ability, hold a movement key against the wall, and stay in position without falling off. This will give the sound queue of Jeff ulting but your ability will never go off. Then wait until the perfect opportunity and drop down on the ground. This will trigger your ultimate and you can catch multiple enemies off-guard.

This is one of the most powerful Strategist techs to use in Marvel Rivals as the initial sound queue deceives the opponents into thinking that Jeff’s ultimate is already over. Therefore, it gives Jeff that much-needed element of surprise with his ultimate ability.

5) Increase Loki’s ultimate duration

Loki's ultimate tech in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Loki’s ultimate, God of Mischief, is unique as it lets you copy any character and use all of their abilities, including their ultimate. It is a well-known fact that copying a Strategist like Luna Snow or Cloak & Dagger provides maximum value for your team, simply because of their ultimates. However, it is extremely important to note that the duration of Loki’s ultimate actually increases once you use the copied player’s ult.

Keeping this in mind, you can now wait until the very last second to use the copied player’s ultimate, giving you a few extra seconds to use other abilities and maximize value. This makes it one of the most valuable Strategist techs to use in Marvel Rivals.

Note: The amount of time increased depends on the hero that is being copied.

