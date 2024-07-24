Marvel Rivals Loki guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

Marvel Rivals Loki is a Strategist hero who can deal damage to opponents as well as heal allies, providing a unique strategic advantage in the game. As the God of Mischief, Loki's kit is largely based on deception and tricks, which can often catch enemies off guard and work to the user's advantage. Mastering this character is not that difficult, and it can be a rewarding experience given the huge outplay potential that Loki has.

In this article, we will explain how you can play Loki in Marvel Rivals. We will break down his kit and explain each ability so that you can understand and master them in no time.

Editor's Note: This guide is updated until the January 12, 2025 patch of Marvel Rivals. We will update it whenever a new balance update for the character is released.

Marvel Rivals Loki: All abilities

Marvel Rivals Loki is a Strategist character (Image via NetEase Games)

Loki in Marvel Rivals is an extremely versatile pick with impressive outplay potential. He has good field coverage and decent mobility thanks to his swap mechanic and can save the team with heals when needed. Here is a detailed look into Loki's entire kit:

Trending

Abilities Effect Mystical Missile (LMB) Fire Mystical Missiles to heal allies or deal damage to enemies. Deception (RMB) Become invisible and conjure an Illusion to deceive enemies. God of Mischief (Q) Shapeshift into a targeted ally or enemy hero and use all their abilities. Regeneration Domain (L-Shift) Use Rune Stones to create a magical field that converts damage taken by allies within its radius to healing energy. Doppelganger (E) Project an Illusion that can cast some of Loki's abilities. Devious Exchange (F) Swap with the selected Illusion. Backstab (V) Pull out a dagger to stab enemies, dealing extra damage when attacking an enemy from behind. Laufeyson Reborn (Passive) When Hela lands a final hit in defeating an enemy, she can instantly resurrect Loki in the respawn phase. If Loki is alive, a Nastrond Crow will fly to him, granting blue armor.

As evident from his character, Loki's entire kit is based around outplaying his opponents while simultaneously providing his teammates with healing and other supportive elements. This makes him one of the prime targets for enemy duelists, and we urge players to be careful when they get into the field with this character.

How to play Loki in Marvel Rivals?

Mobility

Marvel Rivals Loki Doppelganger ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Loki in Marvel Rivals is fairly mobile and can move around the field pretty easily. His Doppelganger ability aids this movement, as Loki can swap positions with his clones or illusions. This means the placement of these illusions will have to be strategic, and can potentially turn the tide of a battle if used properly.

Loki's Deception ability which makes him invisible can also aid in mobility, although this sees more usage as a flank ability. Using a combination of both, Loki can be quite the mischievous character, and cover huge portions of the field himself.

Playstyle

Being a Strategist, you should not ideally be on the frontlines as Loki in Marvel Rivals. If we had to compare it with Overwatch 2, Loki's playstyle can be considered to be similar to that of Baptiste. Many abilities are also the same, and Baptiste players should have no problem picking up Loki in Marvel Rivals.

The mischievous hero's left click does damage to enemies and heals teammates. Similarly, Loki's clones or illusions can also use the basic ability, and they will occasionally use the left-click ability on their own.

Marvel Rivals Loki Regeneration Domain ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Loki's Regeneration Domain is the most crucial aspect of his gameplay. It spawns three stone structures, and everyone in its AoE will regain HP gradually. While it sounds pretty straightforward, there is a crucial thing to note here - this ability can be combined with his illusions.

As Loki, if you place an illusion and then use the Regeneration Domain, a small area around the illusion is also privy to the healing. This can be extremely useful when pairing it with a diving hero like the Hulk. If your Hulk is diving amid the enemy, simply place one of your clones there and use the Regeneration ability. This will not only activate healing in the area around Loki but the region around his clone as well, keeping your diving tank ally alive for longer.

Ultimate

Marvel Rivals Loki God of Mischief ultimate ability (Image via NetEase Games)

Embracing the true nature of the God of Mischief, Loki's ultimate allows him to transform into any other character on the field and use their abilities for a short duration. You can transform into your ally, or even into one of the enemies and use the full extent of your kit to cause chaos on the battlefield.

In this aspect, Loki's ultimate is similar to that of Echo from Overwatch 2, although the latter cannot copy their teammates during Ultimate.

Best team-ups for Loki in Marvel Rivals

1) Hela (Duelist)

Hela is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Loki (Image via NetEase Games)

Hela, Loki, and Thor together form the Marvel Rivals team-up called Ragnarok Rebirth. Loki benefits from this team-up by gaining the special ability called Laufeyson Reborn. When Ragnarok Rebirth is active, Loki can be resurrected by Hela in the respawn phase if she gets the final hit on an enemy. However, if Loki is alive, he gets bonus health instead.

2) Captain America (Vanguard)

Captain America is a great duo for Marvel Rivals Loki (Image via NetEase Games)

Loki is a deception specialist, who needs a good tank (Vanguard) in order to thrive in the heat of battle. Captain America is a good duo for Loki as he can absorb a lot of damage with his Liberty Rush, Living Legend, and his ultimate, Freedom Charge.

Moreover, Loki is also a great help to the Captain as he can continuously heal him with his primary ability, Mystical Missile. Loki’s Regeneration Domain ability is also particularly powerful when paired with Cap as it turns incoming damage into healing. This creates excellent synergy between Captain America and Loki making them very difficult to face off against.

Also read: 5 best heroes to duo with Loki in Marvel Rivals

Counters for Marvel Rivals Loki

1) Venom (Vanguard)

Venom is a counter to Marvel Rivals Loki (Image via NetEase Games)

Loki is vulnerable against dive characters in Marvel Rivals and there is no one better than Venom. His Venom Swing and Alien Biology paired with Frenzied Arrival and Cellular Corrosion are deadly, especially against a low DPS hero like Loki.

Moreover, Venom’s ultimate, Feast of the Arrival, is almost impossible to dodge even with Loki’s deceptions, making Venom an excellent counter pick against Loki.

2) Hulk (Vanguard)

Hulk is a counter to Marvel Rivals Loki (Image via NetEase Games)

Another dive Vanguard, the Hulk is a menace to face off against, especially if you have low damage output like Loki. Loki’s Doppelganger and Deception abilities are easily destroyed by the Hulk’s Gamma Burst, Incredible Leap, and Radioactive Lockdown, making Loki vulnerable and easy to take down.

Furthermore, once you reach the Monster Hulk stage, your ultimate, World Breaker, is lethal and a direct counter to Loki.

Also read: 5 best heroes to counter Loki in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Loki Lore

With his abilities out of the way, let us now focus on Loki's roots and his character backstory in Marvel Rivals:

"Born the son of Laufey, king of the Frost Giants, Loki was adopted by Odin and raised as a prince of Asgard. But his true nature could not be undone, and Loki would come to fully embrace his role as the God of Mischief. With his father deep in the Odinsleep, Loki seized his chance to take the throne for himself. After enlisting Hela in his plot and hurling his brother Thor into a distant timeline, Loki now harvests Chronovium sap from the World Tree, Yggdrasil, in an effort to conquer the entire timestream."

That's all there is to know about Marvel Rivals Loki. If you're interested, you can also check out our other Hero guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.