Mysterio's character concept for Marvel Rivals sparks community's interest

The Marvel Rivals subreddit recently saw a new character concept post for Mysterio. u/GhostsinGlass created the entry and also shared their idea for what the hero’s abilities would be and their function. Although the images lack any form of stats or concrete numbers, the conceptual description is enough to paint a picture of the character’s potential in the community.

The headline of the post highlights that Mysterio is being imagined as a Strategist class hero with the ability to counter dive strategies and characters. The community gathered around this post quickly and flooded it with comments — some appreciating the concept while others discussed the specifics of some of his abilities.

Fans appreciate Mysterio's concept for Marvel Rivals (Image via Reddit)

u/Laliophobic said that they are excited to see Mysterio and Doctor Octopus make a debut in Marvel Rivals soon. u/senseibroo commented on it and pointed out that the developers will likely have a lot of room to be creative with the concept Strategist’s ability kit.

Community discuss alternate Mysterio abilities (Image via Reddit)

u/AWildGazebo added a fun twist that may fit Mysterio’s character by changing the ultimate and making it a reversed version of Loki. In this iteration, the hero would create illusions to turn all of the allies into Mysterios, but only visually for the enemy team. This could cause a lot of confusion and make it difficult for opponents to target characters based on their role in the game.

Players share excitement for the possible arrival of Mysterio (Image via Reddit)

u/Dark_Ferret commented on the post with joy and expressed that the concept looks wonderful. They further stated that the character looks like a fun pick that fans would enjoy playing. u/BillyBullets shared the same sentiment and stated that the creator did a great job with Mysterio’s concept and that they would potentially pick the hero as their main on day one if it release.

Reddit users compliment the unique concept for Mysterio (Image via Reddit)

u/RYTHEMOPARGUY stated that Mysterio is one of the more anticipated additions that should be arriving in Marvel Rivals. They also complimented the creator on the great concept and the ability effects. u/chiefranma noted that the health swap feature discussed in the concept can potentially be a very effective mechanic.

What are the latest heroes in Marvel Rivals?

The Human Torch and The Thing are the latest arrivals in Marvel Rivals. These heroes were integrated into the game in Season 1's mid-seasonal update. With Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic arriving at the season start, the Fantastic Four family is now complete and playable in-game. All four of the heroes are completely free and unlocked for all fans to pick and enjoy.

While these characters were received well, players are already looking forward to other characters who could appear. Mysterio's concept has sparked a lot of excitement within the community, which could result in the devs taking note of the hype and bringing the character to the game.

However, there are no official confirmations about any such developments being made at the time of writing this article. Fans can keep an eye out for the official X page of the game for more information about upcoming characters.

