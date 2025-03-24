Marvel Rivals took inspiration from It Takes Two, fixed a major issue

Marvel Rivals has long been facing performance issues related to Doctor Strange’s portals. Several players have reported lag and FPS drops whenever Strange used his Pentagram of Farallah ability, leading to developers searching for a solution urgently. After being able to deliver a fix for the issue, senior GFX engineer Tieyi Zhang stated how the popular game It Takes Two actually inspired the fix.

Here is everything you must know about Doctor Strange’s portal fix in Marvel Rivals.

It Takes Two inspires major fix in Marvel Rivals

According to senior GFX engineer Tieyi Zhang, the fix for Doctor Strange’s portal problems was inspired by the popular co-op game It Takes Two. Strange’s portal ability created a duplicate copy of the same level, which made it difficult for the player’s system to render simultaneously.

Since It Takes Two consistently used split screens/multiple views without any hassle, it was finally the source of inspiration for the portal fix. The senior engineer said:

"It Takes Two inspired me...This Unreal Engine game simultaneously renders two views without catastrophic overhead"

Considering this major in-game issue has finally been fixed, players can now freely use Doctor Strange without fearing lag issues. He remains one of the most played Vanguard heroes in both competitive and pro play, proving just how versatile his entire kit can be.

Furthermore, since this fix, his win rate has skyrocketed in the competitive scene. According to official sources, he currently has a win rate of 51.14% with a pick rate of 24.59% in competitive.

This covers everything you must know about Doctor Strange’s portal and its fix in the game. It is amazing to see developers admitting their shortcomings and actually taking inspiration from other games to deliver the best performance for players.

