How to get "Symbiote Boogie" Venom emote in Marvel Rivals

Venom is taking center stage in Marvel Rivals with what might be the game's most legendary emote, the Symbiote Boogie. This special April Fool’s cosmetic lets the symbiote show off some unexpected dance skills, and fans are absolutely loving it. But with limited time to unlock it, you’ll need to act fast.

The Symbiote Boogie emote officially dropped at 8 PM ET on March 31, 2025, kicking off Marvel Rivals’ April Fool’s celebration. But don’t wait too long, as this event will end oon April 3 at 8 PM ET, making it one of the most exclusive in-game items. There’s no telling if it’ll return.

Here’s how you can secure this must-have emote before it’s gone.

Unlocking the "Symbiote Boogie" Venom emote in Marvel Rivals

This hilarious emote is tied to Marvel Rivals’ Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure event, which works like a board game. You’ll need to complete missions, roll the dice, and unlock all the rewards along the way to claim it. Here’s what you need to do:

Enter Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure – Head over to the event menu and access the board.

– Head over to the event menu and access the board. Complete Missions – Jump into Quick Match, Competitive, or Conquest modes to earn Power Cosmic currency.

– Jump into Quick Match, Competitive, or Conquest modes to earn Power Cosmic currency. Roll the Dice – Spend 30 Power Cosmic per roll to move Galacta across the board.

– Spend 30 Power Cosmic per roll to move Galacta across the board. Unlock All Rewards – The board has 24 rewards in total, and you’ll need to clear them all to get the Symbiote Boogie emote.

Each mission rewards about 20 Power Cosmic, so if you haven’t been playing since the event launched, it might be tough to catch up. If you’re committed (and willing to grind a bit), you still have a shot at unlocking it before the event ends.

This might just be one of the funniest cosmetics in Marvel Rivals, and watching Venom bust a move is pure gold. If you want to add this dance to your collection, complete those missions and claim it before April 3, 2025. Once the event is over, the Symbiote Boogie could be gone forever.

So, are you ready to see Venom twerk his way across the battlefield? Don’t miss your chance to grab this epic emote while you still can!

