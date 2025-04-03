Marvel Rivals Season 2 Hellfire Gala: Release date, new skins, and more revealed

With the Marvel Rivals Season 2 release getting closer every day, the community is buzzing with excitement. To keep up with the hype, NetEase Games has dropped the first official teaser for Season 2, titled Hellfire Gala, which offers a glimpse at the new characters, skins, and more that are set to arrive soon. As the name suggests, the Hellfire Gala event will play a significant role in this season, bringing stylish outfits and a unique storyline to the game as well.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals Season 2 as of now.

Marvel Rivals Season 2 Hellfire Gala: Everything you need to know

For those who don't know, the Hellfire Gala is an iconic Marvel comics event where mutants gather to celebrate their influence through fashion and secret alliances. In Marvel Rivals, this event seems to serve as the foundation for Season 2's visuals and storyline. As the teaser suggests, Marvel Rivals Season 2 is releasing on April 11, 2025, at 4 am Eastern Time.

New skins

Several Hellfire Gala-themed skins for existing in-game heroes have been revealed in the trailer. The following characters are confirmed to receive new outfits:

Captain America

Star-Lord

Rocket Raccoon

Luna Snow

Black Panther

Wolverine

Cloak & Dagger

Black Widow

Magik

Bruce Banner

Wolverine will feature the iconic Wolverine Patch outfit from the 2022 comic book, while Captain America's upcoming skin is inspired by the Avenger #57 comic from 2022. Mantis and Magik are seen wearing the classic X-Men suit. The exact origins of the other outfits are not known yet, but they all align well with the Hellfire Gala theme.

Most of these skins are expected to be included in the Season 2 Battle Pass, while a few may be released separately in the in-game shop. However, exact details on pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed.

New characters

The teaser has officially confirmed that Emma Frost, also known as the White Queen, will soon join the roster of playable characters. She will wear a shiny white costume with blue accents and diamond jewelry all around.

Towards the end of the teaser, Ultron is also shown briefly, hinting that he will likely serve as the seasonal villain as well as a playable character in the game.

New maps

The trailer also offered a glimpse of two upcoming maps in Marvel Rivals Season 2:

The first map displays a massive robotic face, possibly indicating an Ultron-themed battleground.

The second map features a giant face of Groot and is possibly set in Planet X, the home of the Flora Colossi.

Additionally, one of these maps could be located in Krakoa, as hinted at by the caption of the official Season 2 teaser.

The trailer also teases key moments from the Marvel Rivals Season 2 storyline. We can see Ultron launching an attack on the Hellfire Gala with an army of robots, suggesting a major conflict at Krakoa. Additionally, there’s a small scene where we can see Loki in his Presidential Attire costume, seemingly engaged in a conversation with someone in blue armor. The latter may possibly be Dr Doom, the season villain of Season 0.

That’s everything we know about Marvel Rivals Season 2 so far. As we get closer to its release, players should keep an eye on the official Marvel Rivals accounts for more updates and announcements.

