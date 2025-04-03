Emma Frost officially revealed in new Marvel Rivals teaser

The Marvel Rivals Season 2 is approaching fast, and the excitement within the community is at an all-time high. After weeks of speculation and leaks, we finally have the first official look at Emma Frost, and she looks stunning. While her design is very similar to the previous leaks, this time, we get her first look through a dedicated cinematic teaser uploaded on the title's official X account.

On that note, here’s everything we know about Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals officially reveals Emma Frost for Season 2

The newly released teaser offers fans a full in-game look at Emma Frost, capturing her iconic white costume with diamond jewelry. In the teaser, the video starts with Emma Frost welcoming everyone at the Hellfire Gala, which is an annual event in Marvel Comics, where mutants showcase their power and culture. This event seems to play a significant role in Marvel Rivals Season 2.

The character model of Emma Frost features a sleek, shiny white outfit with a subtle blue accent, which looks somewhat inspired by the Shining Star costume of Luna Snow.

For those unaware, Emma Frost, also known as the White Queen, is one of the most powerful telepaths in the Marvel Universe. She has served both as a villain and a hero, playing a crucial role in the X-Men franchise. She is known for her diamond form, which makes her nearly indestructible, as well as her telepathic abilities.

Interestingly, the end of the teaser also offers a glimpse of Ultron, seemingly confirming his arrival in Marvel Rivals as a playable character as well. Moreover, we see several new cosmetics for existing heroes throughout the Season 2 teaser.

That's everything we know about Emma Frost from the teaser so far. While Emma's role is unknown yet, she is expected to be a Vanguard Class hero in the game. The upcoming season of the game will begin on April 11, 2025.

