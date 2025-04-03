Marvel Rivals developers reveal new competitive changes in Season 2

With the end of Eternal Night drawing near, Marvel Rivals developers revealed all the changes planned for the competitive queue in the upcoming Season 2: Hellfire Gala. The Creative Director and Lead Combat Designer of Marvel Rivals sat down to talk about NetEase Games' plans regarding the upcoming season and how it will affect all competitive players.

Set to introduce new heroes, team-up abilities, maps, and ranked adjustments, there is a lot to look forward to with Hellfire Gala.

In this article, we shall take a look at all the new competitive changes planned to be introduced with Season 2 of Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals developers reveal new ranked adjustments

Rank reset in Season 2

As communicated by Creative Director Guangguang and Lead Combat Designer Zhiyong, the release of Season 2: Hellfire Gala will also introduce rank resets and map rotations. Marvel Rivals developers explained that the rank reset will be based on the Season 1.5 MMR, and players will have their ranks lowered by nine divisions.

This means that players who end Season 1.5 in Diamond 1 will start with Silver 1 when Season 2 is released.

Map rotations and rank adjustments (Image via NetEase Studios)

Map rotations

Additionally, Marvel Rivals developers stated that map rotations will be implemented as a response to the addition of fresh maps and to keep gameplay feeling fresh. The newest map, Krakoa, can be expected in the map pool for Season 2: Hellfire Gala, while Tokyo 2099 and Yggsgard will be taken out.

Tournaments and Competitive game modes will have map rotations, while Quick Matches and Custom Games will feature all maps.

Ranked tier division from Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 (Image via NetEase Studios)

Competitive unlock requirements

Additionally, the minimum account level required for Competitive queuing is being increased from 10 to 15. Alongside this, the Pick/Ban phase, which was earlier available with Diamond ranks, will now be available starting from Gold III.

Competitive score updates

During the previous seasons, the score received per competitive match was determined by a balance of individual performance and the overall outcome of the match. With Season 2: Hellfire Gala, the impact from the individual performance will be increased in the competitive score received by players.

Queuing restrictions for high ranks

Players from One Above All or Eternity ranks will only be allowed to duo queue. This change is a familiar balancing step that numerous esports titles have introduced. Marvel Rivals developers are introducing this to further enhance competitive balancing in the high ranks.

For more news on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:

