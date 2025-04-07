Marvel Rivals to reportedly feature a Namor skin and it's free to unlock

With Season 2: Hellfire Gala right around the corner, Marvel Rivals players who enjoy playing as Namor will be happy to know that he might be getting a new skin for free. This information comes from @RivalsLeaks on X social media platform, a reliable source of leaks.

Ranked on our tier list as one of the stronger Duelists in the game, Namor excels at wreaking havoc with some creative outfits. The Black Panther Wakanda Forever outfit, for example, is from the movie with the same title in which he was a force to reckon with. This alleged new free skin will be another addition to the library for gamers, and acquiring it will be potentially easy.

Let us take a look at the new skin that NetEase Games' popular team-based shooter is reported to feature and the potential ways in which players can unlock it.

Note: This article is based on leaks, please take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Marvel Rivals will reportedly feature a new Twitch Drop Namor skin

Other than the default outfit and its Mauve Sub-Mariner variant, Namor primarily has two unique outfits, namely Savage Sub-Mariner and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In total, players can choose from four different outfits for this ranged projective Duelist. However, as per the new leaks from @RivalsLeaks on the X social media platform, he will be receiving a new outfit.

This will be added as a variant of his default skin, sporting the iconic colors of the streaming platform Twitch. As per @RivalsLeaks, the new outfit will release with Season 2: Hellfire Gala on April 11, 2025, alongside Emma Frost and her X-Revolution skin, several competitive updates, a ranked reset, and new team-up abilities and updates to existing ones.

Acquiring the leaked new Namor Skin

Thanks to it being a Twitch drop, the leaked Namor skin sporting the streaming platform's iconic colors will be a part of a Twitch Drop event. Players around the globe will be able to watch partnered channels streaming Marvel Rivals for a set amount of time, after which they will be able to receive this outfit.

Additionally, players need to ensure that they have Twitch and their NetEase Games account linked to obtain the outfit in their inventory.

