All Marvel Rivals Namor skins: Tier list and prices

Namor in Marvel Rivals is a Duelist who has one of the highest damage output with the primary weapon. His abilities are great for maintaining map control and anchoring down match objectives. His abilities are quite easy to understand and use, making him one of the simplest damage dealers to play. However, his primary attack can be difficult to land at first for newcomers.

Namor has a total of four cosmetics in Marvel Rivals including the base variant. The base skin is available for all players as this character is unlocked by default in the game. His skins are unique and have different designs, making it worthwhile to add them to the collection. Fans can choose to purchase these skins from the in-game store or get bundle deals for matching emotes, sprays, and MVP animations.

Trending

This article will highlight all available skins for Namor in Marvel Rivals in a tier list.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 12, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Listing all the available Marvel Rivals Namor skins

This Marvel Rivals Namor skins tier list is divided into three parts:

S tier A tier B tier

We've organized the available skins into these three tiers in descending order, after taking the skin's design, background, and price into account. S-tier is the top tier, while B-tier is the lowest. While a skin in the B-tier isn't necessarily bad, there are better alternatives available.

Here is the tier list for the Marvel Rivals Namor skins:

Tier Skin S-tier Wakanda Forever, Savage Sub-Mariner A-tier Mauve Sub-Mariner B-tier Default Skin



1) Wakanda Forever (S-tier)

Namor's Wakanda Forever skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Wakanda Forever skin pays homage to Namor's introduction in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) movie. This skin recreates Namor's costume from the film, filled with Mesoamerican influences.

Also read: Marvel Rivals Vanguard tier list (February 2025)

In the movie, Namor is portrayed as an antagonist, the mutant leader of the Talokan kingdom, who will do anything to protect his underwater species from the surface world, as expressed by his in-game bio quote:

"Only the most broken people can be great leaders."

You can buy the Wakanda Forever skin separately for 1,600 units, or as part of the Namor — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever bundle for 1,800 units. This bundle will include the following items:

Namor — Wakanda Forever skin

K'uk'ulkan of Talokan MVP animation

¡Líik'ik Talokan! emote

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Nameplate and Spray

It is one of the best Marvel Rivals Namor skins for players wanting the hero to closely match his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

2) Savage Sub-Mariner

Namor Savage Sub-Mariner skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Savage Sub-Mariner cosmetic for Namor arrived as a reward for the Season 1 Battle Pass. This skin can be obtained by purchasing and completing the Luxury Battle Pass. It is present on Page 5 of the battle pass and is an exclusive item that is not available in the store.

Also read: 5 creative custom crosshairs you can use in Marvel Rivals

The in-game description for this skins reads:

"This day—for once and for always—I declare war on human race—war, to the death!"

3) Mauve Sub-Mariner (A-tier)

Namor's Mauve Sub-Mariner skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Mauve Sub-Mariner is an original skin designed for the Season 0 of Marvel Rivals. While this costume is a simple reskin of the default attire of Namor, it provides a unique and refreshing spin on his signature colors.

Read more: Marvel Rivals players want this map feature removed from the game

Namor believes that the Talokans are the rightful heirs of the Earth, as seen in this bio-quote in the game:

"Oh, clueless humans, utterly unaware that the purple-glowing denizens of the deep are the true pioneers of this planet, as only the ocean's embrace shielded life from the ravages of ultraviolet rays eons before the ozone even existed. We are the rightful heirs of the Earth!"

You can buy the skin for 600 units in the game. It is one of the best Marvel Rivals Namor skins that provides a unique color swap of his original attire.

4) Namor (B-tier)

Namor's default skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Namor is the default skin of the hero in the game, meaning you'll get it for free when you start the game. This skin shows the hero in his signature green, complete with his Trident of Neptune and ankle wings.

Read more: Marvel Rivals to add special skin for completing Ranked achievements

It is one of the best Marvel Rivals Namor skins that breathes new life into the design of the Aquatic King.

It is important to note that the skins are only visual changes and do not affect any of the abilities or the stats of the character. Fans can choose to purchase them but they do not offer any direct advantages.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.