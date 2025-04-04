  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Emma Frost X-Revolution skin revealed in Marvel Rivals, and it looks gorgeous

Emma Frost X-Revolution skin revealed in Marvel Rivals, and it looks gorgeous

By Sankalpa Das
Modified Apr 04, 2025 17:03 GMT
New Emma Frost X-Revolution skin coming to Marvel Rivals.
New Emma Frost X-Revolution skin coming to Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The upcoming Marvel Rivals character is set to receive an Emma Frost X-Revolution skin, which has the community hyped up. In the X-Men series, Emma Frost is most popular for being an adversary of Charles Xavier, although a tragic incident later causes her to have a change of heart.

Ad

Set to join the Marvel Rivals roster with Season 2: Hellfire Gala on April 11, 2025, this character will be another new addition to the Vanguard lineup. What's more, NetEase Games is bringing the new Emma Frost X-Revolution skin to celebrate the character's arrival.

Let us take a look at the skin bundle, its price, and what it has to offer.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

How much does the Emma Frost X-Revolution bundle cost

Coming in as an alternate option to her default white-themed, crystal-adorned outfit, the Emma Frost X-Revolution bundle packs a punch with new striking visuals in a black color-scheme. This outfit forgoes the raw crystals found in her default and goes for an embedded, crystallised look all across the fit instead. Players will be able to rock this new skin in the updated competitive matches in Marvel Rivals.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Set to drop when Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala releases, players can purchase this bundle for 1600 premium units.

The Emma Frost X-Revolution outfit resembles her popular "Black Queen" costume designed by Stephane Roux. This Omega-level telepath is known widely for her white costumes, which is why black alternate outfits became so popular in the Marvel Comics fanbase, and now, among the Marvel Rivals playerbase.

More on Emma Frost and Hellfire Gala

Ad

Popularized by Emma Frost, the Hellfire Gala is one of the biggest mutant gatherings that takes place on the Living Island Krakoa. This celebratory event highlights mutant high fashion, serves as an official state banquet, and is utilized as an election of a new X-Men squad.

As per the trailer, this annual tradition, which has swiftly grown to be a highlight of the heroes' social calendar, seems to be the theme of Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala.

Ad

For more news on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:

About the author
Sankalpa Das

Sankalpa Das

Twitter icon

Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.

Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.

In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी