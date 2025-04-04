Emma Frost X-Revolution skin revealed in Marvel Rivals, and it looks gorgeous

The upcoming Marvel Rivals character is set to receive an Emma Frost X-Revolution skin, which has the community hyped up. In the X-Men series, Emma Frost is most popular for being an adversary of Charles Xavier, although a tragic incident later causes her to have a change of heart.
Set to join the Marvel Rivals roster with Season 2: Hellfire Gala on April 11, 2025, this character will be another new addition to the Vanguard lineup. What's more, NetEase Games is bringing the new Emma Frost X-Revolution skin to celebrate the character's arrival.
Let us take a look at the skin bundle, its price, and what it has to offer.
How much does the Emma Frost X-Revolution bundle cost
Coming in as an alternate option to her default white-themed, crystal-adorned outfit, the Emma Frost X-Revolution bundle packs a punch with new striking visuals in a black color-scheme. This outfit forgoes the raw crystals found in her default and goes for an embedded, crystallised look all across the fit instead. Players will be able to rock this new skin in the updated competitive matches in Marvel Rivals.
Set to drop when Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala releases, players can purchase this bundle for 1600 premium units.
The Emma Frost X-Revolution outfit resembles her popular "Black Queen" costume designed by Stephane Roux. This Omega-level telepath is known widely for her white costumes, which is why black alternate outfits became so popular in the Marvel Comics fanbase, and now, among the Marvel Rivals playerbase.
More on Emma Frost and Hellfire Gala
Popularized by Emma Frost, the Hellfire Gala is one of the biggest mutant gatherings that takes place on the Living Island Krakoa. This celebratory event highlights mutant high fashion, serves as an official state banquet, and is utilized as an election of a new X-Men squad.
As per the trailer, this annual tradition, which has swiftly grown to be a highlight of the heroes' social calendar, seems to be the theme of Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala.
