Emma Frost X-Revolution skin revealed in Marvel Rivals, and it looks gorgeous

The upcoming Marvel Rivals character is set to receive an Emma Frost X-Revolution skin, which has the community hyped up. In the X-Men series, Emma Frost is most popular for being an adversary of Charles Xavier, although a tragic incident later causes her to have a change of heart.

Ad

Set to join the Marvel Rivals roster with Season 2: Hellfire Gala on April 11, 2025, this character will be another new addition to the Vanguard lineup. What's more, NetEase Games is bringing the new Emma Frost X-Revolution skin to celebrate the character's arrival.

Let us take a look at the skin bundle, its price, and what it has to offer.

How much does the Emma Frost X-Revolution bundle cost

Coming in as an alternate option to her default white-themed, crystal-adorned outfit, the Emma Frost X-Revolution bundle packs a punch with new striking visuals in a black color-scheme. This outfit forgoes the raw crystals found in her default and goes for an embedded, crystallised look all across the fit instead. Players will be able to rock this new skin in the updated competitive matches in Marvel Rivals.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Set to drop when Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala releases, players can purchase this bundle for 1600 premium units.

The Emma Frost X-Revolution outfit resembles her popular "Black Queen" costume designed by Stephane Roux. This Omega-level telepath is known widely for her white costumes, which is why black alternate outfits became so popular in the Marvel Comics fanbase, and now, among the Marvel Rivals playerbase.

More on Emma Frost and Hellfire Gala

Ad

Popularized by Emma Frost, the Hellfire Gala is one of the biggest mutant gatherings that takes place on the Living Island Krakoa. This celebratory event highlights mutant high fashion, serves as an official state banquet, and is utilized as an election of a new X-Men squad.

As per the trailer, this annual tradition, which has swiftly grown to be a highlight of the heroes' social calendar, seems to be the theme of Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala.

Ad

For more news on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.