Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1 results

The first season of the Marvel Rivals Championship (MRC) has now officially concluded, and players got to witness some of the best competitive gameplay and tactics ever. The tournament began on March 8, 2025, and was an open event with the only criteria being the players reaching Gold rank in competitive, giving everyone a fair shot at victory.

Now that all the matches have been played and winners decided, here are the final results for Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1 for all regions.

Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1 PC: All region results

MRC Season 1 was available for both PC and Console players, with separate tournaments for each, similar to MRC Season 0. The tournament was hosted in different regions based on the platform: Asia, China, Europe, and North America for PC players, while Asia, Europe, and North America were featured for Console players. Each region and platform had a prize pool of $14,500, except China, which had a $13,733 prize pool.

Europe

Marvel Rivals Invitational champions Virtus.pro boasted an impressive performance again, defeating Luminosity 4-0.

Here are the final results and the amount of the prize the European PC players shared:

Placement Prize Participant 1st $6,000 Virtus.pro (phi, SparkR, Nevix, Finnsi, dridro, Sypeh) 2nd $3,000 Luminosity Gaming 3rd $1,500 All business 4th $800 OG 5th and 6th $400 ROYALBEAMERS, SIXIS 7th and 8th $400 ZERO.PERCENT, Ex Oblivione 9th to 12th $200 LosingSanity, Team Peps, 5f300H, Lodestar Esports 13th to 16th $200 EarlGrey tea, The Unclés, Lunar Rift, Flingeurs

North America

The North American matches had some of the highest viewership throughout the event. Fan-favorite team Sentinels took home the prize of $6,000 in this region. Here are the final results and the amount of the prize the North American PC players shared:

Placement Prize Participant 1st $6,000 Sentinels (SuperGomez, Rymazing, Hogz, Coluge, aramori, Karova) 2nd $3,000 100Thieves 3rd $1,500 SHROUD-X 4th $800 Magnets 5th and 6th $400 FlyQuest, Ereus 7th and 8th $400 NTMR, Boom Crew 9th to 12th $200 Rad Esports, CatWOW, Solaris, Luminosity Gaming NA 13th to 16th $200 FlashFire, Polymath, BaldByChoice, GROATS

Asia

In Asia, Uprise won the final match against Gen.G Academy with a scoreline of 4-1. Here are the final results and the amount of the prize the Asian PC players shared:

Placement Prize Participant 1st $6,000 Uprise (Happy, Asdfd, FUNFUN, CHOPPA, Gnome, Neko) 2nd $3,000 Gen.G Academy 3rd $1,500 XOXO01 4th $800 Legit_L 5th and 6th $400 Influenza G, LOBELIA 7th and 8th $400 Kanga Esports, BeTrays 9th to 12th $200 Gappped, OLD MAN, Ground Zero Gaming, Eternity Era 13th to 16th $200 MisterDonuts, OldWatch, Pupala, fattyam

China

In Asia, OUG won the final match against Tayun Gaming with a clean scoreline of 4-0. While the names of all Chinese participants are unknown yet, here are the top six teams and prize distribution structure of this region:

Placement Prize Participant 1st $5,493.34 OUG (MoLanRan, TAROCOOK1E, GanBei, HetLot, XiaoZhuang, SVALD) 2nd $2,746.67 Tayun Gaming 3rd $1,373.33 Nova Esports 4th $824 UwUfps 5th and 6th $412 FL eSports Club, No Reason, EHOME, LGD Gaming 7th and 8th $412 TBA 9th to 12th $206 TBA 13th to 16th $206 TBA

Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1 Console: All region results

Europe

On console, WeOwnThis won the tournament by defeating Tranquila in the finals of the EU region. Here are the final results and the amount of the prize the European console players shared:

Placement Prize Participant 1st $6,000 WeOwnThis (Grimjow, NoToBEx, YaweLcom, Somebody945, Sparda, Ayanokoji) 2nd $3,000 Tranquila 3rd $1,500 HulkSmashers 4th $800 BanAdamMagik 5th and 6th $400 UNST, Oblivion 7th and 8th $400 Villianfunky, Top cloud 9th to 12th $200 Buenoellsen, BOBR Esports, ScotArmy, Bronze Bench 13th to 16th $200 NORTH FREAKS, SwmelvinIND, INozarashi, Wampyr

North America

SINISTERSIX showed an impressive performance in the NA region, defeating Ino legacy in the finals. Here are the final results and the amount of the prize the North American console players shared:

Placement Prize Participant 1st $6,000 SINISTERSIX 2nd $3,000 Ino legacy 3rd $1,500 DeepDive 4th $800 Flight Risk 5th and 6th $400 Diki Suaves, Corsairs 7th and 8th $400 .Anteiku, Celestials 9th to 12th $200 Fantastic42, Lakers, HashiraX, Sakkar 13th to 16th $200 AbbasLambs, TRkoDI, Nenucos,NQ1eoVo

Asia

Deos Liberos took home the first prize, defeating Noob Japanes with a scoreline of 4-1. Here are the final results and the amount of the prize the Asian console players shared:

Placement Prize Participant 1st $6,000 Deos Liberos 2nd $3,000 Noob Japanes 3rd $1,500 Gewn it 4th $800 ARTAEUM 5th and 6th $400 Spetsnaz jp, Illustriouz 7th and 8th $400 .unemployed., n.w.a 9th to 12th $200 Wzls, THEESPARTANS, Kryts, VIBEFN 13th to 16th $200 DragonMafia, 又菜又愛氧氛,, DAMENGERS, platpeak

That concludes the Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1 results for all regions. As the Marvel Rivals Season 2 gets closer, players can expect the next series of MRC and MRI tournaments to be announced soon.

