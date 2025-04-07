Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1 results

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Modified Apr 07, 2025 04:52 GMT
Here are the MRC Season 1 results of all regions (Image via NetEase Games)

Contents

The first season of the Marvel Rivals Championship (MRC) has now officially concluded, and players got to witness some of the best competitive gameplay and tactics ever. The tournament began on March 8, 2025, and was an open event with the only criteria being the players reaching Gold rank in competitive, giving everyone a fair shot at victory.

Now that all the matches have been played and winners decided, here are the final results for Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1 for all regions.

Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1 PC: All region results

MRC Season 1 was available for both PC and Console players, with separate tournaments for each, similar to MRC Season 0. The tournament was hosted in different regions based on the platform: Asia, China, Europe, and North America for PC players, while Asia, Europe, and North America were featured for Console players. Each region and platform had a prize pool of $14,500, except China, which had a $13,733 prize pool.

Europe

Marvel Rivals Invitational champions Virtus.pro boasted an impressive performance again, defeating Luminosity 4-0.

Here are the final results and the amount of the prize the European PC players shared:

PlacementPrizeParticipant
1st$6,000Virtus.pro (phi, SparkR, Nevix, Finnsi, dridro, Sypeh)
2nd$3,000Luminosity Gaming
3rd$1,500All business
4th$800OG
5th and 6th$400ROYALBEAMERS, SIXIS
7th and 8th$400ZERO.PERCENT, Ex Oblivione
9th to 12th$200LosingSanity, Team Peps, 5f300H, Lodestar Esports
13th to 16th$200EarlGrey tea, The Unclés, Lunar Rift, Flingeurs
North America

The North American matches had some of the highest viewership throughout the event. Fan-favorite team Sentinels took home the prize of $6,000 in this region. Here are the final results and the amount of the prize the North American PC players shared:

PlacementPrizeParticipant
1st$6,000Sentinels (SuperGomez, Rymazing, Hogz, Coluge, aramori, Karova)
2nd$3,000100Thieves
3rd$1,500SHROUD-X
4th$800Magnets
5th and 6th$400FlyQuest, Ereus
7th and 8th$400NTMR, Boom Crew
9th to 12th$200Rad Esports, CatWOW, Solaris, Luminosity Gaming NA
13th to 16th$200FlashFire, Polymath, BaldByChoice, GROATS
Asia

In Asia, Uprise won the final match against Gen.G Academy with a scoreline of 4-1. Here are the final results and the amount of the prize the Asian PC players shared:

PlacementPrizeParticipant
1st$6,000Uprise (Happy, Asdfd, FUNFUN, CHOPPA, Gnome, Neko)
2nd$3,000Gen.G Academy
3rd$1,500XOXO01
4th$800Legit_L
5th and 6th$400Influenza G, LOBELIA
7th and 8th$400Kanga Esports, BeTrays
9th to 12th$200Gappped, OLD MAN, Ground Zero Gaming, Eternity Era
13th to 16th$200MisterDonuts, OldWatch, Pupala, fattyam
China

In Asia, OUG won the final match against Tayun Gaming with a clean scoreline of 4-0. While the names of all Chinese participants are unknown yet, here are the top six teams and prize distribution structure of this region:

PlacementPrizeParticipant
1st$5,493.34OUG (MoLanRan, TAROCOOK1E, GanBei, HetLot, XiaoZhuang, SVALD)
2nd$2,746.67Tayun Gaming
3rd$1,373.33Nova Esports
4th$824UwUfps
5th and 6th$412FL eSports Club, No Reason, EHOME, LGD Gaming
7th and 8th$412TBA
9th to 12th$206TBA
13th to 16th$206TBA
Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1 Console: All region results

Europe

On console, WeOwnThis won the tournament by defeating Tranquila in the finals of the EU region. Here are the final results and the amount of the prize the European console players shared:

PlacementPrizeParticipant
1st$6,000WeOwnThis (Grimjow, NoToBEx, YaweLcom, Somebody945, Sparda, Ayanokoji)
2nd$3,000Tranquila
3rd$1,500HulkSmashers
4th$800BanAdamMagik
5th and 6th$400UNST, Oblivion
7th and 8th$400Villianfunky, Top cloud
9th to 12th$200Buenoellsen, BOBR Esports, ScotArmy, Bronze Bench
13th to 16th$200NORTH FREAKS, SwmelvinIND, INozarashi, Wampyr
North America

SINISTERSIX showed an impressive performance in the NA region, defeating Ino legacy in the finals. Here are the final results and the amount of the prize the North American console players shared:

PlacementPrizeParticipant
1st$6,000

SINISTERSIX

2nd$3,000Ino legacy
3rd$1,500DeepDive
4th$800Flight Risk
5th and 6th$400Diki Suaves, Corsairs
7th and 8th$400.Anteiku, Celestials
9th to 12th$200Fantastic42, Lakers, HashiraX, Sakkar
13th to 16th$200AbbasLambs, TRkoDI, Nenucos,NQ1eoVo
Asia

Deos Liberos took home the first prize, defeating Noob Japanes with a scoreline of 4-1. Here are the final results and the amount of the prize the Asian console players shared:

PlacementPrizeParticipant
1st$6,000Deos Liberos
2nd$3,000Noob Japanes
3rd$1,500Gewn it
4th$800ARTAEUM
5th and 6th$400Spetsnaz jp, Illustriouz
7th and 8th$400.unemployed., n.w.a
9th to 12th$200Wzls, THEESPARTANS, Kryts, VIBEFN
13th to 16th$200DragonMafia, 又菜又愛氧氛,, DAMENGERS, platpeak
That concludes the Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1 results for all regions. As the Marvel Rivals Season 2 gets closer, players can expect the next series of MRC and MRI tournaments to be announced soon.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

