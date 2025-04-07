Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1 results

The first season of the Marvel Rivals Championship (MRC) has now officially concluded, and players got to witness some of the best competitive gameplay and tactics ever. The tournament began on March 8, 2025, and was an open event with the only criteria being the players reaching Gold rank in competitive, giving everyone a fair shot at victory.
Now that all the matches have been played and winners decided, here are the final results for Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1 for all regions.
Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1 PC: All region results
MRC Season 1 was available for both PC and Console players, with separate tournaments for each, similar to MRC Season 0. The tournament was hosted in different regions based on the platform: Asia, China, Europe, and North America for PC players, while Asia, Europe, and North America were featured for Console players. Each region and platform had a prize pool of $14,500, except China, which had a $13,733 prize pool.
The North American matches had some of the highest viewership throughout the event. Fan-favorite team Sentinels took home the prize of $6,000 in this region. Here are the final results and the amount of the prize the North American PC players shared:
Gappped, OLD MAN, Ground Zero Gaming, Eternity Era
13th to 16th
$200
MisterDonuts, OldWatch, Pupala, fattyam
China
In Asia, OUG won the final match against Tayun Gaming with a clean scoreline of 4-0. While the names of all Chinese participants are unknown yet, here are the top six teams and prize distribution structure of this region:
SINISTERSIX showed an impressive performance in the NA region, defeating Ino legacy in the finals. Here are the final results and the amount of the prize the North American console players shared:
Placement
Prize
Participant
1st
$6,000
SINISTERSIX
2nd
$3,000
Ino legacy
3rd
$1,500
DeepDive
4th
$800
Flight Risk
5th and 6th
$400
Diki Suaves, Corsairs
7th and 8th
$400
.Anteiku, Celestials
9th to 12th
$200
Fantastic42, Lakers, HashiraX, Sakkar
13th to 16th
$200
AbbasLambs, TRkoDI, Nenucos,NQ1eoVo
Asia
Deos Liberos took home the first prize, defeating Noob Japanes with a scoreline of 4-1. Here are the final results and the amount of the prize the Asian console players shared:
Placement
Prize
Participant
1st
$6,000
Deos Liberos
2nd
$3,000
Noob Japanes
3rd
$1,500
Gewn it
4th
$800
ARTAEUM
5th and 6th
$400
Spetsnaz jp, Illustriouz
7th and 8th
$400
.unemployed., n.w.a
9th to 12th
$200
Wzls, THEESPARTANS, Kryts, VIBEFN
13th to 16th
$200
DragonMafia, 又菜又愛氧氛,, DAMENGERS, platpeak
That concludes the Marvel Rivals Championship Season 1 results for all regions. As the Marvel Rivals Season 2 gets closer, players can expect the next series of MRC and MRI tournaments to be announced soon.
