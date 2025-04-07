Daredevil leaked in Marvel Rivals: Everything we know

The sudden leak surrounding Daredevil, one of Marvel's most adored street-level heroes, only increased the excitement surrounding Marvel Rivals. The prospect of Daredevil joining the lineup adds a new level of intrigue for both gamers and Marvel fans. Even though the leak doesn't officially confirm Matt Murdock's arrival, it hints at a possible addition in a future season.

This article delves into what the leak about Daredevil coming to Marvel Rivals has revealed so far.

Note: This article is based on speculation and leaks, so take it with a pinch of salt.

Everything we know about the Daredevil leak in Marvel Rivals

Let's get one thing out of the way: Daredevil hasn’t been officially announced for Marvel Rivals — at least not yet. But recent clues suggest that the character might be in the pipeline.

The leak came to light after a surprise data push with the Season 2 update. Data miners uncovered a reference to Daredevil, revealing only the name of his passive ability, with no further details about his full kit.

Notable leaker XOXLeak posted on X that the name of Daredevil’s passive ability loosely translates to “Spherical Clipping.” Though the name leaves much to interpretation, it seems to hint at the character's heightened sensory abilities — perhaps giving him unique advantages in combat scenarios where visibility or awareness play a key role.

So far, nothing else has surfaced about the hero’s potential playstyle, but fans and analysts alike suspect that he will most likely be a Duelist. That class would align with Daredevil's background as a close-combat fighter trained in martial arts and acrobatics, typically taking down enemies one-on-one with precision and agility.

Fueling the fire even more is the timing. With Disney+ recently reviving Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again, alongside characters like The Punisher, the momentum surrounding the character is quite strong. NetEase may see this as a perfect opportunity to bring him into the game and capitalize on his renewed popularity.

Whether this leak was intentional or not, it has sparked plenty of discussions in the community. While we wait for official confirmation, fans can only speculate what “Spherical Clipping” really means and how Daredevil will fit into the fast-paced combat of Marvel Rivals.

Though the masked vigilante's arrival in Marvel Rivals isn’t officially set in stone, there is enough speculation to suggest his introduction. From a data-mined passive ability to the synergy with current MCU projects, everything points to the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen eventually joining the roster. While we wait for more details, it is safe to say that fans are already imagining the positives he could bring to the game.

