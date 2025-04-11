Every hero buff and nerf coming in Marvel Rivals Season 2

Marvel Rivals Season 2 is now live. With the Hellfire Gala theme dazzling fans through its luxurious cosmetics and immersive narrative twists, the gameplay is also evolving with exciting new team-ups and massive balance changes set to reshape the battlefield. From powerful nerfs to long-overdue buffs, these tweaks are designed to keep matches intense and fair.

Ad

This article provides a comprehensive overview of all hero changes introduced in Marvel Rivals Season 2.

Marvel Rivals Season 2: All hero buffs and nerfs

Here’s a breakdown of some of the most impactful hero buffs and nerfs coming to Marvel Rivals Season 2.

Vanguard

Captain America

Captain America’s base health has been reduced from 675 to 650.

The shield value of Living Legend has been reduced from 400 to 350.

Ad

Trending

Doctor Strange

The Daggers of Denak's damage per projectile has been decreased from 18 to 16.

The Maelstrom of Madness conversion ratio of Dark Magic damage has been reduced from 1.3 to 1.2.

Hulk

Hulk’s base movement speed has been increased from 600 to 650.

The cooldown time for Indestructible Guard has been reduced from 12 seconds to 10 seconds.

The minimum charge time for Incredible Leap has been shortened from 0.7 seconds to 0.5 seconds.

Magneto

The energy cost of Meteor M (Ultimate Ability) has been increased from 3100 to 3400.

Ad

Peni Parker

The Cyber-Web Cluster now has a chance to crit; reduced movement speed penalty while firing Cyber-Web Cluster from 40% to 20%.

The base health has been increased from 650 to 750.

The Thing

The Embattled Leap’s damage reduction effect for himself and teammates is reduced from 30% to 25%.

Thor

Thor’s base health has been increased from 525 to 600.

The base movement speed has been increased from 600 to 650.

Vanguards getting tweaked in Marvel Rivals Season 2 (Image via NetEase Games)

Also read: Marvel Rivals Season 2 leaked message hints at new heroes, costumes, and more

Ad

Duelist

Black Widow

Added a new effect where Black Widow can directly shoot after releasing the second kick of Edge Dancer and after using Electro-Plasma Explosion (Ultimate Ability)

Hawkeye

The slow effect while charging the bow has been reduced from 30% to 20%.

Both instances of damage for Hypersonic Arrow have been increased from 50 to 55.

The energy cost for Hunter’s Sight (Ultimate Ability) has been reduced from 3700 to 3100, and the draw speed has been improved from 1.35x to 1.5x.

Ad

Hela

The cooldown time for Astral Flock has been increased from 12 seconds to 15 seconds.

The Spell Field Damage of Piercing Night has been increased from 30 to 35.

The cooldown time for Soul Drainer has been reduced from 12 seconds to 10 seconds.

Human Torch

The attack interval for Fire Cluster has been reduced from 0.6 seconds to 0.5 seconds; the launch timing of the primary attack projectile has been advanced.

The cooldown for Flaming Meteor has been increased from 12 seconds to 15 seconds, but it adds a new effect; After releasing Flaming Meteor, immediately gain 75 Bonus Health, which will start to fall off three seconds later at a rate of 30 per second.

Ad

Iron Man

Iron Man’s hitbox size has been slightly reduced.

New feature: Iron Man gains 100 Bonus Health while activating Armor Overdrive or Gamma Overdrive, which will start to fall off five seconds later at a rate of 30 per second.

Iron Fist

The bonus Max Health gained from Harmony Recovery has been reduced from 150 to 100. However, the falloff rate of that health has been slowed from 25 per/s to 15per/s.

Fixed damage of Yat Jee Chung Kuen has been lowered from 10 to 9, but the percentage damage of the enemy’s Max Health per strike has been increased from 1.7% to 2.1%.

The cooldown duration for K’un-Lun Kick has been decreased from 12 seconds to 10 seconds.

Ad

Mister Fantastic

Mister Fantastic’s base health has been increased from 350 to 375.

The damage of Stretch Punch has been boosted from 60 to 65 and from 75 to 80 while in an inflated state.

The elasticity gained from Elastic Strength (passive ability) has been reduced from 30 to 20, while the Elasticity provided by Stretch Punch is increased from 5 to 8. After entering the inflated state, the bonus health to self has been reduced from 450 to 400.

New feature: Mister Fantastic gains immediate Bonus Health when using the Brainiac Bounce (Ultimate ability), which is equal to that gained when entering the inflated state.

Ad

Moon Knight

The projectile speed of the Crescent Dart has been increased from 120m/s to 150m/s.

New effect for Moon Blade: Moon Knight gains 25 Bonus Health with each enemy hit, up to a max of 100 hp. Three seconds after the Bonus Health stops increasing, it will start to fall off at a rate of 20 per second.

Moonlight Hook pull startup time has been increased from 0.4 seconds to 0.15 seconds.

The duration of Moon Knights' Ultimate Ability - Hand of Khonshu now has an extended duration from 3.5 seconds to 4.5 seconds, and increases the number of talons generated during this period from 14 to 18. Furthermore, the fall speed of the talons has been slightly enhanced. A new damage falloff mechanic for the spell field has been added, beginning at 1.5 meters from the center and reaching a maximum reduction of 70% at 5 meters.

Ad

Scarlet Witch

Chaos Control percentage damage has been removed, while fixed damage has been increased from 60/s to 80/s.

Chthonian Burst projectile damage has been increased from 35 to 40, and spell field damage from 35 to 40.

The cooldown of Mystic Projection has been increased from eight seconds to 10 seconds, and the Phased state time has been reduced from 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds.

The slow effect of Reality Erasure has been reworked to start at 1.5 seconds instead of starting immediately, with a linear increase to a 35% slow over 3.5 seconds.

Ad

Star-Lord

The damage of Blaster Barrage has been reduced from 80 per second to 75. A new damage falloff mechanic has been introduced, starting at four meters and maxing out at 80% reduction at eight meters.

Winter Soldier

The cooldown time for Bucky’s Bionic Hook has been increased from eight seconds to 12 seconds.

Base damage of Kraken Impact (Ultimate Ability) has been decreased from 100 to 80. The culling threshold has been lowered from 20% of maximum health to 15%.

Ad

Wolverine

The Rage gained from the Savage Claw hits has been increased from seven to 10. While Rage gained from Berserk Claw Strike has been decreased from 20 to 15. However, Rage gained from taking damage has been increased from three to five.

Duelists got balancing changes in Marvel Rivals Season 2 (Image via NetEase Games)

Also read: Marvel Rivals Season 2 release countdown: Start time for all regions

Ad

Strategist

Cloak and Dagger

The duration of the first three healings will no longer be calculated separately after activating Eternal Bond (Ultimate Ability); instead, they will remain active until the duration of the final healing zone ends, at which point all will be removed together.

Adam Warlock

The cooldown for Soul Bond will be increased from 30 seconds to 40 seconds.

Adam’s Ultimate Ability - Karmic Revival will now restore 30% of a fallen ally’s maximum health instead of a fixed 100 Health.

Ad

Invisible Woman

The shield value of Guardian Shield has been decreased from 300 to 250.

Loki

The Regeneration Domain cooldown has been increased from 25 seconds to 30 seconds.

Mantis

Base health has been reduced from 275 to 250.

Healing Flower and Allied Inspiration effects can be stacked, up to a maximum of 16 seconds.

Rocket Raccoon

The healing area of Repair Mode spheres has been decreased from 70 health/s to 50 health/s, but adds a new effect of one-time healing of 55 health to allies hit. Projectile speed reduction increased from 4.5m/s to 7m/s.

Jetpack Dash cooldown has been increased from six seconds to 10 seconds. Furthermore, the dash distance has been reduced from 10 meters to eight meters.

The damage boost of Rocket’s Ultimate Ability - C.Y.A. has been reduced from 40% to 25%, while a new effect has been added: linked allies will receive an additional 100 Bonus Health points per second, capping at 150, during the ability’s duration. After breaking the link, this bonus starts to fall off after one second at a rate of 75/sec. Additionally, increase the energy cost from 3700 to 4000.

Ad

Strategists are undergoing tweaks in Marvel Rivals Season 2 (Image via NetEase Games)

Also read: Marvel Rivals Season 2 Hellfire Gala: Release date, new skins, and more revealed

Ad

Marvel Rivals Season 2 is more than a glamorous update; it's a planned rebalancing act. With Emma Frost joining the roster and the Hellfire Gala setting a dramatic backdrop, these hero tweaks will redefine team dynamics and strategies.

Check out our other articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.