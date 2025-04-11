Marvel Rivals Season 2 Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to get

The Marvel Rivals Season 2 Twitch Drops officially went live on April 11, 2025, giving players a new chance to unlock free exclusive cosmetics related to Namor. This event continues the collaboration between NetEase Games and Twitch, following the same Galacta-themed rewards.

Ad

Similar to previous drops, players can unlock these items by simply watching Marvel Rivals live streams on Twitch for a set amount of time. On that note, here’s a full breakdown of all the rewards in Marvel Rivals Season 2 Twitch Drops and how you can claim them in-game.

All rewards featured in Marvel Rivals Season 2 Twitch Drops

The drops were officially announced via the game's official X account. During the event, players can earn the following items just by watching Marvel Rivals streams on Twitch:

Ad

Trending

Namor (Will of Galacta) Spray

Namor (Will of Galacta) Nameplate

Namor (Galacta Gleam) Emotes

Namor (Will of Galacta) Costume

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is a limited-time event, which began on April 11, 2025, at 8 AM Eastern Time and will conclude on April 30, 2025, at 7:59 PM Eastern Time. Thus, the items featured during this event will not be re-released or arrive as purchasable cosmetics in the item shop ever.

To start earning these rewards, you must link your Marvel Rivals account with Twitch. Here's a stepwise guide to do so:

Visit the official Marvel Rivals website and select the option to connect your game account with Twitch. A pop-up window will appear to approve your Twitch connection.

Accept it, and the window will be automatically closed.

Visit Twitch and start watching any of the Marvel Rivals stream that has the Drops Enabled tag in the description. Once you reach any of the milestones, you will see a notification in the top right corner.

tag in the description. Once you reach any of the milestones, you will see a notification in the top right corner. Go to the Twitch Drops Inventory page and claim your drops.

Ad

You now know how to claim your Marvel Rivals Season 2 Twitch Drops. Once claimed, launch the game and check your in-game inbox for a message. Be sure to claim all items from your Marvel Rivals inbox within 30 days, as the messages expire after that.

Here’s how long you need to watch a Drops-enabled Marvel Rivals stream to unlock each item:

Namor (Will of Galacta) Spray: Watch for 30 minutes

Watch for 30 minutes Namor (Will of Galacta) Nameplate: Watch for one hour

Watch for one hour Namor (Galacta Gleam) Emotes: Watch for two hours

Watch for two hours Namor (Will of Galacta) Costume: Watch for four hours

Ad

That's everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 2 Twitch Drops. Similar to Season 1, we might see a midseason drop again.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.