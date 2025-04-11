Marvel Rivals Season 2 Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to get

The Marvel Rivals Season 2 Twitch Drops officially went live on April 11, 2025, giving players a new chance to unlock free exclusive cosmetics related to Namor. This event continues the collaboration between NetEase Games and Twitch, following the same Galacta-themed rewards.
Similar to previous drops, players can unlock these items by simply watching Marvel Rivals live streams on Twitch for a set amount of time. On that note, here’s a full breakdown of all the rewards in Marvel Rivals Season 2 Twitch Drops and how you can claim them in-game.
All rewards featured in Marvel Rivals Season 2 Twitch Drops
The drops were officially announced via the game's official X account. During the event, players can earn the following items just by watching Marvel Rivals streams on Twitch:
- Namor (Will of Galacta) Spray
- Namor (Will of Galacta) Nameplate
- Namor (Galacta Gleam) Emotes
- Namor (Will of Galacta) Costume
This is a limited-time event, which began on April 11, 2025, at 8 AM Eastern Time and will conclude on April 30, 2025, at 7:59 PM Eastern Time. Thus, the items featured during this event will not be re-released or arrive as purchasable cosmetics in the item shop ever.
To start earning these rewards, you must link your Marvel Rivals account with Twitch. Here's a stepwise guide to do so:
- Visit the official Marvel Rivals website and select the option to connect your game account with Twitch. A pop-up window will appear to approve your Twitch connection.
- Accept it, and the window will be automatically closed.
- Visit Twitch and start watching any of the Marvel Rivals stream that has the Drops Enabled tag in the description. Once you reach any of the milestones, you will see a notification in the top right corner.
- Go to the Twitch Drops Inventory page and claim your drops.
You now know how to claim your Marvel Rivals Season 2 Twitch Drops. Once claimed, launch the game and check your in-game inbox for a message. Be sure to claim all items from your Marvel Rivals inbox within 30 days, as the messages expire after that.
Here’s how long you need to watch a Drops-enabled Marvel Rivals stream to unlock each item:
- Namor (Will of Galacta) Spray: Watch for 30 minutes
- Namor (Will of Galacta) Nameplate: Watch for one hour
- Namor (Galacta Gleam) Emotes: Watch for two hours
- Namor (Will of Galacta) Costume: Watch for four hours
That's everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 2 Twitch Drops. Similar to Season 1, we might see a midseason drop again.
