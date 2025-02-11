Marvel Rivals Season 1 mid-season update: Release date and what to expect

The Marvel Rivals Season 1 mid-season update launches on February 21, 2025. It will feature new heroes, balance adjustments, and a new rank reset system apart from bug fixes and minor quality of life adjustments. Despite being a mid-season patch, it will bring some major changes to the game.

Here's everything you need to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 1 mid-season update.

Details about the Marvel Rivals Season 1 mid-season update

With the release of the Marvel Rivals Season 1 mid-season update, players can expect several changes and new content, which is set to keep the game as interesting and competitive as it is. Here are the details.

New Heroes

The update will bring two new heroes — The Thing and Human Torch — to complete the Fantastic Four family. Although no details about these new heroes have officially been released yet, players can expect The Thing to be a Vanguard and Human Torch to be a Duelist.

New season rank adjustment system

The Season 1 mid-season update will see a new approach to seasonal rank resets. Moving away from the traditional rank reset every new season, the developers have decided to implement two rank resets, starting with this mid-season update.

Players will now drop four ranks with each mid-season update and six ranks when a new season drops. This, according to the developers, will keep players' boredom at bay and give them a fresh start after every change or new content.

Season 1's second half will also feature a brand new costume reward for Gold rank players and new Crests of Honor for the top 500 players. These Crests of Honor will have a unique design to match your skill level.

Balance adjustments

As mentioned in the official blog post, there will be “major balance adjustments” along with the release of the new heroes. Details of these changes haven't been revealed yet, but with the update's release closing in, expect official confirmation soon.

Bug fixes and quality of life adjustments

Like any patch, this one will bring forth a few bug fixes and quality of life adjustments. Again, we will get to know about these pretty soon when the developers shed some light on the matter in future posts.

This covers everything there is to know about the Marvel Rivals Season 1 mid-season update. Expect major changes so you can gear up to enjoy this hero shooter with a fresh new look.

