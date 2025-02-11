The most recent Marvel Rivals Dev Talk has revealed that the game will feature an additional rank reset during each season to “better align with the upcoming content and changes.” This will be implemented from the second half of Season 1, which drops on February 21, 2025.

Having said that, here is everything you need to know about the rank reset adjustments in the game.

Details about Marvel Rivals’ rank reset in the future updates

The second half of Marvel Rivals Season 1 releases on February 21, 2025. According to Marvel Rivals' most recent Dev Talk, from the second half of Season 1, the game will feature two rank resets each season. After the first half of a season, players can expect a drop of four ranks, while after the second half, with the start of a new season, players will drop six ranks.

For context, there was no mid-season rank reset in Season 0. Players only had to deal with a six-rank drop at the start of Season 1. However, according to the official blog post, this is set to change.

This new rank reset system will be implemented by the developers to keep in line with the constant updates and test the skill level of players when new content is released.

However, the proposal for this new system has not been well received by the community. Players have expressed their unhappiness over the matter, calling it “devastating news” and asking the developers to “please stop,” as it will only offer a few weeks for them to grind their way through the ranks just to be dropped down again immediately.

Having said that, this rank reset system is not set in stone. The developers have promised to stay updated with community feedback and tune their system accordingly, something that should favor most players.

That's currently all we know about the new rank reset system in the game. For more exciting news, players can look forward to the introduction of two new heroes — The Thing and Human Torch — with the launch of the second half of Season 1 on February 21, 2025.

Gear up to use these new heroes as you try to climb back to your previous rank in the game on and from the second half of Marvel Rivals Season 1.

