A Marvel Rivals player spent 114 days on the game, fans debate over the impossible achievement

Since the game's release on December 5, 2024, many Marvel Rivals players have showcased overwhelming proficiency with various characters. Be it knockout streaks, team wipes, or assists, player profiles in NetEase Games' team-based shooter draw attention to a player's strengths. However, recently, a Redditor PuffyEyedOrc shared an astonishing screenshot of a player profile that sported some of the craziest stats ever seen.

While players mostly get recognized due to their extraordinary KOs, wins, assists, or achievements unlocked, this screenshot showcases a player having almost 2800 hours or 114 days of continuous playtime in Marvel Rivals. The community is surprised by this stat and has devised numerous theories about how this many hours could have been logged into a game just over two months old.

One Reddit user, u/AutomaticNet3240, commented that there haven't even been 114 days since Marvel Rivals was released. They stated:

"Game hasnt even been out 2700 hours, including betas. Either a bug or he works on the team or something?"

Confused like the rest of us, they further added that the "Time Played" stats shown on the profile are probably just a visual bug or that the profile belongs to someone affiliated with the Marvel Rivals development team.

Players debate over the credibility of an account showing 2700+ hours (Image via Reddit)

In response to the above statement another Redditor, u/KingKandyOwO pointed out that the player profile in question has only a Level 37 account, which makes the number of hours logged in it very bewildering. This further increases the suspicions regarding the profile, leading to players questioning its legitimacy.

Another Reddit user, u/TheHitchslapper, stated that it has been 2700 hours since the game's closed beta. User u/AutomaticNet3240 replied with some calculations that the above statement assumed the game was playable since beta, which is not the case. If the closed beta testing period of two weeks is taken into account along with the game's release about two months ago, there would be around 2100 hours theoretically available for a player to log into the game. They commented:

"Your argument assumes that they could play the game every day since the beta came out. The beta was only open for 2 weeks. In terms of total accessible play time: Closed Alpha Test: This test ran from May 10 to May 20, 2024, lasting 10 days. Closed Beta Test: Held from July 23 to August 5, 2024, this beta spanned approximately two weeks. Game was released 64 days ago. Total days game has been available to play = 10 + 14 + 64 = 88. 88 days x 24 hours = 2112 hours"

Marvel Rivals community discuss various possibilities (Image via Reddit)

While the Marvel Rivals community is torn between the two main logical possibilities, where the profile in question belongs either to a hacker or is a visual bug, one Redditor commented that stat editing has been rumored to be a possibility too. They stated:

"Yeah there’s people stat editing somehow and unlocking lord icons on new accounts too"

This seems like a possible reason as to how someone secured more than 2700 hours of gameplay time in Marvel Rivals while their account log only shows level 37.

Marvel Rivals player leaderboards

Accessing MR leaderboards ingame (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / NetEase Games)

NetEase Games' team-based shooter features a leaderboard that displays the game's top-ranked players. It shows global players' rank stats, matches won, profiles, characters used, and so on. Although this leaderboard only shows the top 500 players, it gives a general idea of the top-played heroes in the higher lobbies and the number of wins stacked by particular players.

