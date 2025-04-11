All ranked changes in Marvel Rivals Season 2

There are a ton of ranked changes in Marvel Rivals Season 2. With the debut of the latest phase of the game, fans can expect a full reset to take place, demoting them from their current rank (Season 1.5 rank) by at least nine divisions. Furthermore, other additions have been made to improve the quality-of-life experience of playing this game mode.

This article will provide you with all the details of the ranked changes in Marvel Rivals Season 2.

Exploring the ranked changes in Marvel Rivals Season 2

As per the official Marvel Rivals Season 2 patch notes, the following ranked changes will be implemented with the debut of the newest season:

Rank Reset: Based on your final Season 1.5 rank, ranks will be demoted by 9 divisions. For example, if you ended Season 1.5 at Diamond I, your Season 2 journey begins at Silver I.

New rank rewards are in! A dazzling new costume for reaching Gold — Emma Frost - Golden Diamond, along with new Crests of Honor for Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and Top 500.

The minimum level required for new players to participate in Competitive has been adjusted to 15. (If you have previously completed at least one valid competitive match, you can still join Competitive in Season 2.0 even if you are below level 15.)

Pick/ban will now come into play starting from Gold III rather than Diamond tier.

When a team includes players from Eternity or One Above All, only solo or duo queuing will be allowed.

Currently, the score you earn per Competitive match is determined by both the outcome and your individual performance. After Season 2.0 launches, we will be increasing the weight of individual performances. The better you perform, the more points you will earn in victory, and the fewer points you will lose in defeat.

Ranked map rotation

Alongside these ranked changes in Marvel Rivals Season 2, the following map rotations will also be incorporated to keep the gameplay feeling fresh across the entire ranked ladder:

Hellfire Gala: Krakoa will enter the competitive pool, while Yggsgard: Royal Palace and Tokyo 2099: Shin-Shibuya will be retired from ranked play. Tournament maps will align with the competitive mode, while Quick Match and Custom Game will still feature all maps without rotation.

That's everything that you need to know about the ranked changes in Marvel Rivals Season 2. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

