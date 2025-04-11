How big is Marvel Rivals Season 2 update? File size explored

Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala is available for download from April 11, 2025, onwards. This seasonal update is for all platforms that NetEase Games' team-based shooter supports and is expected to bring in several new additions and updates that players are looking forward to. The overall download size for this seasonal update is going to be 49.1 GB for Steam users. However, a point to take note of is that download sizes differ from storage consumed as patches and updates for games tend to extract game files from a compressed package.
Let us take a look at the Marvel Rivals Season 2 update size and installation size for the Steam users.
Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala download size and more
The download size of the Marvel Rivals Season 2 patch will be 49.1 GB for Steam users after the servers come back online. Since game updates and file packages are compressed when being delivered to users, the uncompression before game/update installation increases the storage space consumed on mechanical or solid state drives.
The entirety of the new update will consume a total of approximately 70 GB of storage space after it has been uncompressed and installed by Steam.
This noticeably large download size of Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala is mainly due to the new additions as well as updates to several aspects of the game. Hellfire Gala debuts the much-anticipated new vanguard Emma Frost as well as the Krakoa location, which ties in to The White Queen's comic lore.
The newest vanguard is a brawler who can duo with specific heroes to dominate the battlefield in season 2. Several heroes are receiving Hellfire Gala-themed costumes, which players can acquire to bolster their inventory in the newest season of Marvel Rivals.
