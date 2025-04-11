How big is Marvel Rivals Season 2 update? File size explored

Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala is available for download from April 11, 2025, onwards. This seasonal update is for all platforms that NetEase Games' team-based shooter supports and is expected to bring in several new additions and updates that players are looking forward to. The overall download size for this seasonal update is going to be 49.1 GB for Steam users. However, a point to take note of is that download sizes differ from storage consumed as patches and updates for games tend to extract game files from a compressed package.

Ad

Let us take a look at the Marvel Rivals Season 2 update size and installation size for the Steam users.

Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala download size and more

The download size of the Marvel Rivals Season 2 patch will be 49.1 GB for Steam users after the servers come back online. Since game updates and file packages are compressed when being delivered to users, the uncompression before game/update installation increases the storage space consumed on mechanical or solid state drives.

Ad

Trending

The entirety of the new update will consume a total of approximately 70 GB of storage space after it has been uncompressed and installed by Steam.

Emma Frost is debuting with Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala (Image via NetEase Games)

This noticeably large download size of Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala is mainly due to the new additions as well as updates to several aspects of the game. Hellfire Gala debuts the much-anticipated new vanguard Emma Frost as well as the Krakoa location, which ties in to The White Queen's comic lore.

Ad

The newest vanguard is a brawler who can duo with specific heroes to dominate the battlefield in season 2. Several heroes are receiving Hellfire Gala-themed costumes, which players can acquire to bolster their inventory in the newest season of Marvel Rivals.

For more news on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.