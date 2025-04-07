Winter Soldier to reportedly get iconic MCU skin in Marvel Rivals

Winter Soldier, one of the most popular and strongest duelists, is reported to be receiving an iconic MCU skin in Marvel Rivals sometime in the future, as per leaker @X0X_LEAK on X. Winter Soldier is a hitscan character and ranked as an S-tier Duelist in our tierlist. He excels in dealing high damage while featuring some crowd control abilities that let him double down on one target and burst down their health pool.

The leak about an upcoming new skin comes as good news for two primary reasons. Firstly, any plan to introduce a new iconic MCU skin in Marvel Rivals is something to rejoice about, and secondly, Bucky could receive his fifth outfit (including the default one).

This article explores the leaked information and the artist that brought a certain iconic Bucky Barnes skins to life in Marvel Rivals' art style.

Winter Soldier is getting an iconic MCU skin in Marvel Rivals as per leaks

Plans about Winter Soldier getting his new iconic MCU skin in Marvel Rivals have just been leaked, although there is no confirmation about the type of outfit. Having made several appearances across multiple dominant MCU movies, fans are left to wonder which one they will receive.

Artist @Sketchy_Hedgey on the X social media platform brought the Winter Soldier outfit from the movie Captain America: Winter Soldier to life.

Winter Soldier is one of many characters in Marvel Rivals to have made a prolonged appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga.

First seen as Bucky Barnes, Captain America's best friend, in Captain America: The First Avenger, and then introduced as the Winter Soldier in Captain America: Winter Soldier, Bucky has been popular with the fans thanks to his strong on-screen presence with actor Sebastian Stan taking the helm.

With more appearances featured in the latter half of the MCU Infinity Saga, the Winter Soldier gained further popularity. Thus, gamers who have been long-time fans of the films will be excited about the possibility of a new iconic MCU skin in Marvel Rivals, which could debut sometime in the future.

