5 best characters to duo with Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals

Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals is the newest character added in Season 3: Hellfire Gala. This high-level telepath and a foe-turned-superhero joins the roster with much charisma as players eagerly awaited this new Vanguard's arrival. NetEase Games' team-based shooter allows players to perform better when teamed up with certain specific characters. Emma Frost is no exception, as some heroes can enable the White Queen to dominate the battlefield in the newest season.

We take a look at all the best heroes to duo with Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals.

Best heroes to duo with Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals

Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals is the new Vanguard who can dealing with targets on the front lines without being effective at longer ranges. This gives Emma a clear disadvantage in certain situations, which we will try to mitigate with good hero duos that assist her on the battlefield.

1) Magneto

Magneto by himself is an S-tier Vanguard in our tier list. He is also an effective duo for Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals for two primary reasons. His ability, Metal Bulwark, is an essential survival tool for a brawler like The White Queen. Alongside this, his Metallic Curtain proves to be an essential saving grace when Emma Frost needs to fall back after her teammates went down to enemy onslaught and her team needs to regroup. This can help avoid getting staggered.

Magneto serves to be a great duo vanguard for Emma Frost (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

Additionally, the team-up ability, Mental Projection, is just what a brawler like Emma needs in the frontlines. This team-up ability allows Magneto to create an illusion of himself, which can create confusion and duplicating abilities (Ultimate ability is an exception). This lets Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals potentially advantage of the confusion and brawl her way through the enemy lines.

2) Psylocke

The effectiveness of Psylocke duoing with Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals is twofold. Firstly, Psylocke, being a ranged character, covers the blind spot created by Emma Frost's brawler nature. Psylocke is a highly capable duelist with a high skill-floor. It takes a good deal of character knowledge to be effective with her. However, upon proper mastery and usage, she can support Emma Frost with very high damage output.

Psylocke is a high-difficulty Duelist who can take advantage of her team-up ability with Emma Frost (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

Secondly, Psylocke's damage capabilities get amplified thanks to the team-up ability, Mental Projection. This lets Psylocke create an illusion of herself on the battlefield. This illusion induces confusion as well as doubles as a damaging entity that can replicate abilities (Ultimate ability is an exception) and assist in clearing out the backlines that try to counter Emma.

3) Cloak and Dagger

Cloak and Dagger is one of the finest Strategists to pair with Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals. This is due to a specific synergy created by Dagger's ability, Dagger Storm, and Emma Frost's playstyle. The White Queen is a brawler tank that is most often the unit that takes charge of battles and contests objectives.

CnD's abilities and ultimate allow Emma to duel on the frontlines for a longer time (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

Dagger Storm enables Emma to survive longer on the frontlines, while the long-range Lightforce Dagger heals ensure that the Cload and Dagger player can stay on the backlines while healing their primary battle vanguard. This objective play synergy is reinforced with the Eternal Bond Ultimate that allows Emma to take on riskier fights and be more aggressive.

4) Loki

Loki is an S-tier Strategist on our tier list and one of the strongest in this category in Marvel Rivals. He is a crucial duo for Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals in two specific ways. His high heal output is just what a brawler needs to last longer in team fights. In addition to this, the synergy created by Loki's abilities, Doppelganger, Regeneration Domain, and Emma's brawler vanguard playstyle is what allows the White Queen to take an aggressive stance.

Loki is a high heal output Strategist for Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

Emma can require quite a bit of healing since, more often than not, she is the primary recipient of the enemy team's focus fire. The proper deployment and manipulation of Loki's Doppelganger, along with the Regeneration Domain combo, allow Emma to stay on the frontlines and contest objective points. Loki's main aim during a match is to ensure the White Queen is alive during the teamfights that she initiates.

5) Mantis

Mantis can duo with Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals as a secondary Strategist. Noted that Mantis alone is not going to be enough to keep a brawler like Emma alive since her heals generate health over time. Instead, Mantis' kit grants Emma crucial buffs that help her dominate the objective points.

Mantis provides crucial buffs to make Emma Frost more lethal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

The buffs Mantis grants are movement speed, damage, and healing over time. The abilities Allied Inspiration and Soul Resurgence are the ones catered toward making Emma more formidable. Applying these on Emma Frost before initiating a teamfight or during an ongoing teamfight can turn the tide of the battle. It is recommended to have another Strategist with a high healing output so that Mantis can focus on buffing Emma during heated battles.

