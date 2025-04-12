Marvel Rivals Igniting the Timestream error: Possible reasons and fixes

Marvel Rivals Igniting the Timestream error is a relatively fresh problem that can get you stuck when loading into a match. Although the pop-up box generally disappears and sends players to the select screen, it can sometimes take a long time and even cause massive delays. Such mishaps can cause the squad to suffer major disadvantages as the multiplayer lobbies will often become one-sided battles with a missing teammate.

This article will highlight possible fixes and reasons for the Marvel Rivals Igniting the Timestream error.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. The methods listed in this article are not official fixes, so they may or may not work for every individual.

How to possibly fix Marvel Rivals Igniting the Timestream error

Fans can check out a few workarounds that could potentially help them solve the Marvel Rivals Igniting the Timestream bug:

1) Check official servers

The official Marvel Rivals X page is quite active and notifies the community about any server downtimes. You can check out the latest updates by visiting the page to ensure that the official game servers are up and running. If there is a scheduled maintenance in place, the developers will likely provide notification about when the servers will be brought online again.

During downtimes, it is best to pause your gaming session to avoid unnecessary problems within matches. Once the servers are online, you can jump back in and queue up for matches.

2) Restart the game

For PC users, it is best to restart the game entirely. You can choose to use Task Manager to close all dependencies for the game to confirm that the game has exited completely. Once this is done, you can restart the game client and launch a fresh session of Marvel Rivals.

For console users, you can try shutting down the console for a few minutes and then booting it up again. Fire up the game again to check if the Marvel Rivals Igniting the Timestream error has subsided.

3) Check your internet connection

Multiplayer games like Marvel Rivals rely heavily on a stable internet connection. You should check if the router requires a restart. This could help you solve underlying network issues, as restarting the modem can provide you with a fresh connection.

4) Verify file integrity

PC users can check the health of the local game files by running an integrity check through platforms like Steam. In case of missing files, the client will automatically download and install the required items to ensure a smooth gameplay experience.

Possible reasons

The Marvel Rivals Igniting the Timestream error may occur due to server maintenance or downtime. The servers are taken offline by devs usually to deploy important patches, such as the recent seasonal update. It is also possible that the downtime is a part of a periodic maintenance phase that the team carries out.

On the other hand, the Marvel Rivals Igniting the Timestream error can surface due to user-side problems, like having an unstable internet connection. An inconsistent network can result in the game client failing to establish a connection with the official servers. The game could also have a malfunction in its multiplayer features due to corrupted game files on the system.

It is important to note that these are not official fixes for the Marvel Rivals Igniting the Timestream error and are simple methods that could potentially solve the bug.

