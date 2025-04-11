How to gift skins in Marvel Rivals

Players can now gift skins in Marvel Rivals as the newest season, Hellfire Gala, has hit the live servers. This feature comes alongside several new additions and updates that Season 2 has introduced in NetEase Games' team-based shooter. Ranging from new characters to updated team-up abilities, ranked adjustments to new costumes, players are in for a treat with The White Queen inviting them to the Hellfire Gala.

Ad

To commemorate all the festivities of this auspicious Gala, let's take a look at how you can gift skins in Marvel Rivals.

Also read: All Marvel Rivals Emma Frost skins: Tier list and prices

Steps to gift skins in Marvel Rivals

In order to gift skins in Marvel Rivals, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Boot up your game from your preferred launcher.

Upon reaching the Main Menu, access the Store.

Locate the skin bundle that you want to gift and open the bundle details.

Just beside the price tab will be a new Gift icon, available in Season 2 onwards.

Clicking this icon will allow you to select a recipient and then purchase the selected skin, which will end up in their inventory.

Ad

Trending

One little prerequisite that needs to be noted is that you need to be at least a Level 10 account holder to gift skins in Marvel Rivals. Also, as per Marvel Rivals' monetization practice, the price of the selected skin bundle will be the regional pricing of the recipient you want to gift it to.

Gift option is now available beside the purchase button (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

The developers at NetEase Games have always ensured that they uphold fun as a major aspect of Marvel Rivals. Be it through character balancing, team-up skills, or new emotes on April Fool's Day, this new gifting feature aims to uphold the positivity that brings Marvel Rivals players and fans of Marvel Comics and Cinematic Universe together.

Ad

For more news on Marvel Rivals, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.