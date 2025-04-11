How to gift skins in Marvel Rivals

Players can now gift skins in Marvel Rivals as the newest season, Hellfire Gala, has hit the live servers. This feature comes alongside several new additions and updates that Season 2 has introduced in NetEase Games' team-based shooter. Ranging from new characters to updated team-up abilities, ranked adjustments to new costumes, players are in for a treat with The White Queen inviting them to the Hellfire Gala.
To commemorate all the festivities of this auspicious Gala, let's take a look at how you can gift skins in Marvel Rivals.
Steps to gift skins in Marvel Rivals
In order to gift skins in Marvel Rivals, follow the below-mentioned steps:
- Boot up your game from your preferred launcher.
- Upon reaching the Main Menu, access the Store.
- Locate the skin bundle that you want to gift and open the bundle details.
- Just beside the price tab will be a new Gift icon, available in Season 2 onwards.
- Clicking this icon will allow you to select a recipient and then purchase the selected skin, which will end up in their inventory.
One little prerequisite that needs to be noted is that you need to be at least a Level 10 account holder to gift skins in Marvel Rivals. Also, as per Marvel Rivals' monetization practice, the price of the selected skin bundle will be the regional pricing of the recipient you want to gift it to.
The developers at NetEase Games have always ensured that they uphold fun as a major aspect of Marvel Rivals. Be it through character balancing, team-up skills, or new emotes on April Fool's Day, this new gifting feature aims to uphold the positivity that brings Marvel Rivals players and fans of Marvel Comics and Cinematic Universe together.
