All Marvel Rivals Emma Frost skins: Tier list and prices

There are a few Emma Frost skins in Marvel Rivals that allow you to dominate the battlefield in style with the White Queen. The latest vanguard in the game has some outfits that reference some of her looks from the pages of comics, while some are original costumes that the developers designed for her. You will be able to purchase some of these skins with Units, while some will be offered for free.

This article will go over all the available Emma Frost skins in Marvel Rivals as of Season 2 of the game.

Editorial Note: This article is subjective and based on the Author's opinions. Also, we will be updating the list when more Emma Frost Skins in Marvel Rivals are released.

All available Emma Frost skins in Marvel Rivals

Tier Skin Name S-Tier X-Revolution A-Tier Golden Diamond B-Tier Default, Blue Sapphire

X-Revolution (S-Tier): 1600 Units for the bundle

X-Revolution (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, NetEase Games)

The X-Revolution outfit is based on Emma's iconic look from the Uncanny X-Men set of comic. The White Queen takes on the battlefield in a bold, yet stunning Black coat, and even the MVP animation pays homage to the comic panels where you see Emma diving off a cliff with her stop-watch to time out how long it takes for her skin to turn into Diamond.

This Emma Frost skin in Marvel Rivals costs 1400 Units, but if you decide to get the bundle, it will cost an extra 200. You can obtain the following items from the bundle:

X-Revolution Nameplate

X-Revolution Spray

X-Revolution skin

Minor Detail Emote

Progress Under Pressure MVP Animation

The skin description states the following:

"Well, don't worry, darling. Emma's here to save the day."

Golden Diamond (A-Tier): Free

Golden Diamond (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, NetEase Games)

The Golden Diamond outfit is a recolor of the base Emma Frost skin, and you can obtain it for free by reaching Gold or Higher rank during the Season 2 Competitive of Marvel Rivals. While her original outfit features a White and Blue color palette, this skin replaces that with a more regal Gold primary color with purple undertones.

This skin can be obtained for free, and while it offers only slight alterations to her look, it can still be a great outfit for those who do not want to spend their cash.

Default (B-Tier): Free

Default (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, NetEase Games)

The Ice Queen's default outfit is inspired heavily by some of her appearances in the comics. It features White as its primary color and Blue as the secondary, with designs that represent her association with the Mutants and X-Men.

Blue Sapphire (B-Tier): 600 Units

Blue Sapphire (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, NetEase Games)

The Blue Sapphire is a recolored version of Emma's base outfit that will cost you 600 Units. It changes her color palette to shades of blue, and honestly, you should consider skipping this outfit as a better-looking skin will be made available for free if you reach Gold or Higher during the competitive season.

The skin description reads the following:

"Yes, white has always been my signature, but I never anticipated how stunning blue would look on me."

