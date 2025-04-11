How to get Star-Lord King of Spartax costume in Marvel Rivals

The Star-Lord King of Spartax costume in Marvel Rivals was introduced along with the release of Season 2. It launched on April 11, 2025, and is currently available for purchase. It gives Star-Lord a royal look with his blue, black, and golden outfit paired with intricately designed guns and a fresh facial makeover.
This article will provide a detailed overview of how to unlock the Star-Lord King of Spartax costume in Marvel Rivals.
How to get the Star-Lord King of Spartax costume in Marvel Rivals
The Star-Lord King of Spartax costume in Marvel Rivals costs 1,400 units in the store. It features a classy, distinguished-looking Star-Lord costume, which pertains to the theme of the Season, Hellfire Gala.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Apart from the costume, you can also unlock other cosmetic items like sprays and emotes, which will be available at a discount upon the purchase of the entire bundle, costing 1600 units as a whole. Here are the details of the bundle:
- Star-Lord King of Spartax costume
- Sovereign Swagger MVP
- Spartax Slumber emote
- King of Spartax spray
- King of Spartax nameplate
To purchase the bundle, follow these steps:
- Step 1 - Launch the game.
- Step 2 - Log in to your account.
- Step 3 - Head to the Store tab from the main menu.
- Step 4 - Select the Costumes or Featured section.
- Step 5 - Click on the Star-Lord King of Spartax bundle.
- Step 6 - Purchase the costume only (1400 units) or the entire bundle (1600 units).
Check out: Marvel Rivals Season 2 release countdown: Start time for all regions
This covers everything you need to know about the Star-Lord King of Spartax costume in Marvel Rivals, including how to unlock it. If you are a fan of clean, simple, and elegant designs, then this is worth looking into.
Read more:
- All leaked and confirmed skins in Marvel Rivals Season 2
- Marvel Rivals Season 2 will see new team-up skills alongside existing ones
- Marvel Rivals leaks show two fan-favorite heroes and their possible abilities
- Marvel Rivals to reportedly feature a Namor skin and it's free to unlock
- Daredevil leaked in Marvel Rivals: Everything we know
- Marvel Rivals developers reveal new competitive changes in Season 2
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.