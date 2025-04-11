How to get Star-Lord King of Spartax costume in Marvel Rivals

The Star-Lord King of Spartax costume in Marvel Rivals was introduced along with the release of Season 2. It launched on April 11, 2025, and is currently available for purchase. It gives Star-Lord a royal look with his blue, black, and golden outfit paired with intricately designed guns and a fresh facial makeover.

This article will provide a detailed overview of how to unlock the Star-Lord King of Spartax costume in Marvel Rivals.

How to get the Star-Lord King of Spartax costume in Marvel Rivals

The Star-Lord King of Spartax costume in Marvel Rivals costs 1,400 units in the store. It features a classy, distinguished-looking Star-Lord costume, which pertains to the theme of the Season, Hellfire Gala.

The Star-Lord King of Spartax bundle in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/NetEase Games)

Apart from the costume, you can also unlock other cosmetic items like sprays and emotes, which will be available at a discount upon the purchase of the entire bundle, costing 1600 units as a whole. Here are the details of the bundle:

Star-Lord King of Spartax costume

Sovereign Swagger MVP

Spartax Slumber emote

King of Spartax spray

King of Spartax nameplate

To purchase the bundle, follow these steps:

Step 1 - Launch the game.

the game. Step 2 - Log in to your account.

to your account. Step 3 - Head to the Store tab from the main menu.

Step 4 - Select the Costumes or Featured section.

or section. Step 5 - Click on the Star-Lord King of Spartax bundle.

Step 6 - Purchase the costume only (1400 units) or the entire bundle (1600 units).

Check out: Marvel Rivals Season 2 release countdown: Start time for all regions

This covers everything you need to know about the Star-Lord King of Spartax costume in Marvel Rivals, including how to unlock it. If you are a fan of clean, simple, and elegant designs, then this is worth looking into.

