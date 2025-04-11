How to counter Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals

Players will look for ways to counter Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals, now that she is officially a part of the game’s roster of heroes. She is the latest addition to the Vanguard class, with a hitscan primary attack, regenerating shield, mind-controlling ultimate, and a special diamond form, which is extremely strong and resistant. Her extremely limited weakness makes her one of the most difficult heroes to counter.

We list the potential ways to counter Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals including the heroes to best use these techniques.

Potential methods to counter Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals

It is particularly difficult to counter Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals. This is especially owing to her having two forms, which cover both mid-range and close quarters combat extremely well. Taking everything into consideration, your best bet is to combine high damage with long range to be the most effective against her.

This means characters like The Punisher, Moon Knight, and Hela should be decent options. They can stay out of range of her hitscan primary fire while having the firepower to take her down from a distance. They can also efficiently shred through her shield and her diamond form with ease owing to their high DPS.

Furthermore, although melee heroes struggle against the Emma Frost, the only exception is Wolverine. His special damage mechanic against high HP heroes combined with his dive potential can be used effectively against this new Vanguard. However, it is a bit more complicated than it sounds as you have to keep track of her diamond form, which will otherwise completely counter your kit.

5 of the best heroes to counter Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals and how to use them

1) Wolverine

Wolverine in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

Wolverine in Marvel Rivals is potentially the only melee hero who can somewhat counter Emma Frost. He can kidnap the frost queen with his Feral Leap ability and take her down with his Berserk Claw Strike. However, he will need help from his teammates as a 1v1 fight would be extremely risky especially if Emma has her Diamond Form and Psychic Spear abilities ready.

This also means a lot of sneaking around with Wolverine and keeping track of the frost queen’s abilities. It is highly advisable to only strike when both of Emma’s above mentioned abilities are on cooldown to effectively counter her with Wolverine. It is important to note that if you don't, you will in turn get countered by her as her efficiency in hand-to-hand combat in her diamond form is unmatched.

2) The Punisher

The Punisher in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

The Punisher is one of the safest heroes you can use to counter Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals. He can easily outrange Emma and blast her with his Adjudication primary rifle and his Culling Turret. With The Punisher’s damage output, even Emma’s Diamond Form and Mind’s Aegis (shield) can easily be taken down.

Furthermore, his ultimate, Final Judgement, is one of the very few that can demolish Emma Frost in her Diamond Form. As she gains increased damage resistance, even ultimate’s like Wanda’s Reality Erasure falls short, while Final Judgement takes her down easily.

3) Moon Knight

Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda gaming || NetEase Games)

Moon Knight might feel a bit difficult to use at first but careful positioning and proper use of his abilities can effectively counter Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals. Use your movement abilities to take higher ground away from Emma’s primary attack range and blast her down with your Ancient Ankh, Crescent Dart, and Moon Blade.

Although it might seem difficult to kill her with Moon Knight, keeping her low in health and distracted can help your team win fights easily. Moreover, your ultimate, can completely take down the frost queen single handedly even if she tries to use Diamond Form.

4) Hela

Hela in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

Similar to The Punisher, Hela is another ranged DPS character who is best suited to counter Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals. Her primary attacks deal significant damage, which is extremely useful in taking down Emma’s Mind’s Aegis shield. This, combined with your repositioning ability, Astral Flock, enables you to target the enemy healers and damage dealers, thereby countering Emma Frost's effectiveness.

Furthermore, Hela is another character whose ultimate can kill Emma Frost even in her Diamond Form, although it takes a few extra shots to do so.

5) Hawkeye

Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

Sticking to the theme of range and high DPS, who better to do it than Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals? Apart from being able to easily break her shield and deal deadly damage to the frost queen, you can use the following combo to counter Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals with the archer. However, this will require your ultimate so make sure you have that charged first.

Once you have Hunter’s Sight charged, use your ultimate, switch to your primary Blast Arrows, and demolish Emma Frost with just a one or two shots. Keep in mind that you might need to close down the distance a bit for this to work, so keep your movement abilities ready for escape.

That concludes how you can counter Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals.

