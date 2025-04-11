How to unlock Mantis Flora Maiden costume for free in Marvel Rivals

With Season 2: Hellfire Gala now live, players can obtain the Mantis Flora Maiden costume for free in Marvel Rivals. The new epic cosmetic for this Strategist is a fine new addition to her list of outfits. Being added as a free event reward, Marvel Rivals players are keen on knowing how to acquire this skin in the latest season of NetEase Games' team-based shooter.
The new Mantis skin is tied to the newest seasonal event, Cerebro Database, which debuted on April 11, 2025, with Season 2:Hellfire Gala. This event will run till May 9, 2025, by which time players will be able to obtain this new epic skin as a free reward after completing certain prerequisites.
To unlock the Mantis Flora Maiden costume for free in Marvel Rivals, complete all the pages for Cerebro Database before the event goes away. Like the previous seasonal event, Midnight Features, offered rewards, you can obtain the new skin as well as several other cosmetic items mentioned below:
- Units ingame currency
- Battle Pass coins
- Seasonal sprays
Cerebro Database will have four event pages, the details of which will be updated below as the challenge pages are disclosed over time. As of April 11, 2025, the event pages will be unveiled after the following intervals:
- Event page 1: Live right now
- Event page 2: after 3 days and 20 hours
- Event page 3: after 7 days and 20 hours
- Event page 4: after 11 days and 20 hours
Participate in these events via quick matches or ranked matches and, upon completion, attain rewards. Once all challenges in the four included event pages have been completed, you obtain the Mantis Flora Maiden costume for free in Marvel Rivals.
