New Namor bug might potentially lose you games in Marvel Rivals

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Apr 13, 2025 09:35 GMT
New Namor bug might potentially lose you games in Marvel Rivals
The new Namor bug should be fixed as fast as possible (Image via NetEase Games)

Content creator and streamer Tony Romero found a concerning bug in Marvel Rivals. The streamer took to their socials on April 12, 2025, to share a clip involving Namor's Aquatic Dominion ability. If paired up with Hulk, Namor can spawn a Gamma Monstro, a squid that does LOS damage in a range of up to 40m. However, this ability is seemingly bugged, as it won't track Spider-Man and Black Panther at all after breaking the line of sight.

Ad

This article will further explain how the bug works and how it quickly drew attention from players on the Marvel Rivals subreddit.

Namor bug in Marvel Rivals gives Spider-Man and Black Panther an upper hand

When Namor and Hulk are on the same squad, their team-up ability charges up Namor's Monstro turret, allowing the Sub-Mariner to summon a Gamma Monstro. The Gamma Monstro turret can lock onto enemies at a maximum range of 40m and fire continuously. Moreover, the longer the turret hits an enemy, the more damage it deals.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Namor Gamma Squid bugged against Spider-Man and Black Panther when breaking LoS byu/Deceptiveideas inmarvelrivals
Ad

Clearly, Namor's Gamma Monstro turret can deal a lot of damage once it locks on. However, as discovered by Tony Romero, if you're using Spider-Man or Black Panther, you can render it useless.

This can be accomplished by first engaging with the turret so it hits you. Next, run away from it until you break its line of sight. Once this is accomplished, you can re-enter the turret's LOS and it won't even fire at you. This move renders Namor's Gamma Monstro in Marvel Rivals completely defunct.

Ad

Interestingly, this only works with Spider-Man and Black Panther as per Tony Romero's discovery. When the streamer tried the same move with Magik, it did not work. So if you've been noticing less or no damage on your opponent Spider-Man or Black Panther players, this may just be the reason.

Seemingly the Gamma Monstro turret does no damage to these characters once LOS is broken and in a game like Marvel Rivals, this occurs quite frequently. As of now the game developers at NetEase Studios have not responded to the bug, so there is no telling how long it will remain in the game.

Ad

Read more Marvel Rivals-related articles from Sportskeeda:

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications