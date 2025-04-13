New Namor bug might potentially lose you games in Marvel Rivals

Content creator and streamer Tony Romero found a concerning bug in Marvel Rivals. The streamer took to their socials on April 12, 2025, to share a clip involving Namor's Aquatic Dominion ability. If paired up with Hulk, Namor can spawn a Gamma Monstro, a squid that does LOS damage in a range of up to 40m. However, this ability is seemingly bugged, as it won't track Spider-Man and Black Panther at all after breaking the line of sight.

This article will further explain how the bug works and how it quickly drew attention from players on the Marvel Rivals subreddit.

Namor bug in Marvel Rivals gives Spider-Man and Black Panther an upper hand

When Namor and Hulk are on the same squad, their team-up ability charges up Namor's Monstro turret, allowing the Sub-Mariner to summon a Gamma Monstro. The Gamma Monstro turret can lock onto enemies at a maximum range of 40m and fire continuously. Moreover, the longer the turret hits an enemy, the more damage it deals.

Clearly, Namor's Gamma Monstro turret can deal a lot of damage once it locks on. However, as discovered by Tony Romero, if you're using Spider-Man or Black Panther, you can render it useless.

This can be accomplished by first engaging with the turret so it hits you. Next, run away from it until you break its line of sight. Once this is accomplished, you can re-enter the turret's LOS and it won't even fire at you. This move renders Namor's Gamma Monstro in Marvel Rivals completely defunct.

Interestingly, this only works with Spider-Man and Black Panther as per Tony Romero's discovery. When the streamer tried the same move with Magik, it did not work. So if you've been noticing less or no damage on your opponent Spider-Man or Black Panther players, this may just be the reason.

Seemingly the Gamma Monstro turret does no damage to these characters once LOS is broken and in a game like Marvel Rivals, this occurs quite frequently. As of now the game developers at NetEase Studios have not responded to the bug, so there is no telling how long it will remain in the game.

