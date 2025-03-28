How to unlock Black Panther Thrice Cursed King skin in Marvel Rivals

For months, Marvel Rivals players have been asking for a bold, dark, and completely unique take on Black Panther — and now, they finally have it. The Thrice-Cursed King skin transforms T’Challa into a vampiric warrior, tying into the Blood Chronovium storyline that runs through Season 1 of the game.

This original design from the Marvel Rivals team takes inspiration from Dracula’s influence, imagining a world where Black Panther is no longer just the noble King of Wakanda, but something far more terrifying.

If you want to get your hands on this darkest version of Black Panther yet, here’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Thrice-Cursed King skin.

How to get the Black Panther Thrice Cursed King skin in Marvel Rivals

The Thrice-Cursed King skin officially dropped on March 27, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET, bringing a chilling new twist to Black Panther’s design. The skin is priced at 1,600 Units, making it a premium-tier cosmetic in Marvel Rivals.

Unlike some event skins, the Thrice-Cursed King does not have a confirmed removal date. This means it will be available in the store for an indefinite period, but that doesn’t guarantee it will stay forever. Players looking to add this eerie version of Black Panther to their collection should grab it while they can.

There are two ways to unlock Black Panther’s Thrice-Cursed King skin, depending on whether you prefer shopping from the main menu or customizing your hero directly.

Buying from the Store

Launch Marvel Rivals and check if you have at least 1,600 Units in your account.

Go to the Store tab from the main menu.

Find the Thrice-Cursed King Bundle in the Featured section.

Click on the skin and confirm your purchase.

After buying, you’ll get the option to equip it instantly.

The bundle includes the Thrice-Cursed King costume, a unique MVP animation, a custom emote, a themed nameplate, and a special spray.

Unlocking from the Hero Tab

If you don’t see it in the store, you can also unlock it through Black Panther’s customization menu:

Open the Hero tab in the main menu.

Select Black Panther from the character roster.

Click on Cosmetics and go to the Costumes section.

Scroll until you find Thrice-Cursed King and hit Acquire.

Confirm the purchase, and the skin will be added to your collection.

After purchasing the Thrice-Cursed King skin, you can equip it immediately or later through the Hero tab. If you want to change into the skin manually, go to the Hero tab, select Black Panther, and navigate to the Cosmetics section. Under Costumes, find Thrice-Cursed King and click Equip.

