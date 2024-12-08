How to counter Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals

Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals is arguably one of the most high-skill ceiling and difficult-to-master heroes in NetEase Games' hero shooter. Countering the friendly neighborhood superhero can be quite tricky as all his abilities work in combos. Moreover, he has the ability to web-sling from one end of the map to another in seconds. Fortunately, he is not immune to stun effects and has a small health pool.

Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals does not always stay with his team and primarily targets backline support players. This is because his abilities can deal burst damage to a single target and then go on cooldown. In these scenarios, Spider-Man players will generally retreat and wait for a complete reset. However, his ultimate ability can inflict massive damage numbers so it is best to not group up closely in team fights.

This article will highlight the most effective characters to counter Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals.

Editor's Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

The Punisher and other heroes to counter Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals

1) The Punisher

The Punisher (Image via NetEase Games)

If you're looking for an easy-to-understand character with high DPS, The Punisher is the ideal character. Your Turret could be helpful when Spider-Man is swinging: if he comes close, The Punisher also has a Shotgun that he can swap to.

Do note that The Punisher is generally slow, so try to stick close to your allies and utilize the zipline ability perfectly.

2) Black Widow

Black Widow (Image via NetEase Games)

Although Black Widow is a difficult character to master, she is highly effective against Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals. If you have good aim, you can one-shot him using her sniper. If he confuses you with his movements, counter it with the double jump ability and tackle any of his attacks.

As mentioned, learning to use Black Widow is difficult and requires many hours to get used to. So if you are considering controlling her, try the Practice Mode or enter some custom lobbies with your friends to understand her playstyle.

3) Mantis

Mantis (Image via NetEase Games)

Not only is Mantis highly effective against Spider-Man, but she is also one of the best Strategists in the game. She has one of the highest damage in her class, and can instantly heal against any of Spider-Man's attacks.

The best way to play Mantis would be to stick with your teammates and support them as a healer. You can also easily sedate a character like Spider-Man if he tries to get close to you by using the Spore Slumber ability.

4) Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange (Image via NetEase Games)

Doctor Strange is one of the few Vanguard class heroes who can tackle the fast, frustrating attacks of Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals. His shield, which is somewhat overpowered and likely to be nerfed in the near future, protects him and nearby teammates.

Moreover, if you feel vulnerable at any point in the game against enemies, confuse them with your portals. Do note that Doctor Strange is not that easy to use for beginners and requires a good understanding of the game.

5) Jeff the Land Shark

Jeff the Land Shark (Image via NetEase Games)

The walking shark puppy is not just adorable but also a major threat to Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals. He has one of the strongest Ultimates, can heal himself and his teammates quickly, and is also easy for beginners to use.

Whenever you feel like you need to get into cover and Spider-Man is dominating, you can simply enter the Hide And Seek mode to regroup with your allies quickly. Moreover, the Joyful Splash weapon can easily track him even if he is moving a lot.

Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals is a difficult hero to master and generally is not picked in lower-ranked matches. This character excels in quick engagements and does not have an ability kit that can sustain long fights. The best way to keep track of this hero is to listen to the sound cues. Countering Spider-Man often boils down to the basics where the team would need to stun and spam attacks to secure the elimination.

Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals generally targets low-health heroes. This can be used as a trap to lure and catch him off-guard with root abilities like Peni Parker's binding ability.

