Marvel Rivals players can now feature hero ultimates on the main menu

Marvel Rivals Season 2 has officially launched, and it brings a lot of big gameplay changes as well as small visual improvements. While many are focused on the arrival of Emma Frost, new skins, and maps, one small but exciting feature has recently caught the attention of the community.
Players have recently discovered that you can now select the hero ultimate for your main menu. For those who don't know, Marvel Rivals lets you feature any hero on the Load Up Screen.
On that note, here’s how to change your main menu character to their ultimate form in Marvel Rivals.
How to feature hero ultimates on the Load Up Screen in Marvel Rivals?
At the moment, only two heroes in Marvel Rivals have visual transformations when they use their ultimate abilities: Magik and Bruce Banner. Here are the options you can pick for these heroes for the Load Up Screen:
- Magik: You can either pick her regular form or her Darkchild form, which is the demon she turns into when her ultimate is triggered.
- Bruce Banner: Bruce Banner has three options: the normal human form, the Hulk, and the Ultimate Hulk, which is even more bulkier and angrier.
If you want to change your main menu appearance to any of these forms, you must follow these easy steps:
- Click on the Profile icon located at the top right corner of the screen.
- In the bottom right, you’ll see a Change Hero button.
- Click on it and choose your preferred hero from the list.
- At the bottom of the screen, you'll find one or more icons showing the hero's form. Magik and Hulk will have multiple icons, so click on the form you want to select it.
- Once selected, click on Confirm and go back to the main menu.
Your new hero form will now appear every time you return to the lobby. This feature is a nice touch for those who want to personalize their in-game experience even further. As the game continues to grow, we will be seeing a new hero every month, as confirmed by the developers. If those heroes have a different ultimate form, we can expect them to be added to the Load Up Screen customization in the future.
