How to get Discord x Marvel Rivals Emma Frost Avatar for free

The Discord x Marvel Rivals Emma Frost Avatar is a new free reward available to all players to celebrate the launch of Season 2. This animated cosmetic item can be displayed over your Discord profile picture and is part of a limited-time collaboration. It arrives alongside the debut of the highly anticipated Vanguard hero, Emma Frost.

If you're a fan of Marvel Rivals, this is a quick and free item to collect. On that note, here’s how to unlock the Discord x Marvel Rivals Emma Frost Avatar.

How to redeem the Discord x Marvel Rivals Emma Frost Avatar

This collaboration was announced via the official Marvel Rivals X account. To get this Avatar, you must first accept the quest in Discord. Here's a stepwise guide to do so:

Open Discord and click on User Settings .

and click on . Scroll down to find the Gift Inventory menu.

menu. Click on View Quests and navigate to the Marvel Rivals banner.

and navigate to the Marvel Rivals banner. Click on Accept Quest and select your platform (PC/Console).

Now that you have successfully accepted the quest, all you have to do is play Marvel Rivals for 15 minutes. There are no restrictions on the game mode, you can even play against AI in a private lobby. Moreover, leaving the match abruptly won't terminate the quest. Do note that Discord must keep running in the background while you are playing the game, or else the playtime will not be counted.

Once you reach the milestone, the Emma Frost Avatar will automatically appear in your Claimed Quests section in Discord. The quest will only be available to accept until April 18, 2025, at 1 pm Eastern Time.

Just like previous Marvel Rivals Discord Avatars, this one is temporary. Once you claim it, the Marvel Rivals Emma Frost Avatar will remain in your inventory for 60 days, after which it will be automatically removed. There is no way to keep the item in your collection forever.

That's everything you need to know about the new Marvel Rivals Emma Frost Avatar. Keep checking the Discord Gifts Inventory actively for more quests, as numerous game titles often collaborate to provide free items to fans.

