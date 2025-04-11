How to get Scarlet Witch Chaos Gown skin in Marvel Rivals for free

The Scarlet Witch Chaos Gown skin in Marvel Rivals is a new item released to mark Season 2's launch. Unlike most event cosmetics that require pretty long grind sessions to unlock, this one can be redeemed by simply playing a few matches. Players who love Scarlet Witch or just want to expand their skin inventory won’t want to miss this opportunity.

This article explains how you can unlock the Scarlet Witch Chaos Gown skin and nameplate for free in Marvel Rivals Season 2.

How to unlock the Scarlet Witch Chaos Gown skin in Marvel Rivals

There are two free Scarlet Witch items available in Marvel Rivals: the Chaos Gown Costume and Nameplate. To unlock both, all you need to do is play a certain number of matches starting from April 11, 2025. Here’s the breakdown:

Scarlet Witch Chaos Gown Nameplate: Play three matches.

Play three matches. Scarlet Witch Chaos Gown Costume: Play nine matches.

These matches can be played in any PvP mode, and winning is not required. However, practice modes are not eligible. Do note that leaving a match midway will result in it not being counted.

The skin features the iconic red and maroon aesthetics of Wanda. The in-game description suggests that this is her Hellfire Gala outfit and is not a costume inspired by any of her comic or movie appearances. Visually, it looks quite similar to the default as well as the Emporium Matron skin, both of which feature the same color combination and vibe.

Alongside the free cosmetics, Scarlet Witch is also getting a new team-up ability with Doctor Strange, which will be available on the same day as the update.

That’s everything you need to know about the Scarlet Witch Chaos Gown skin in Marvel Rivals. As of now, it is unclear whether this item will arrive in the item shop as a purchasable cosmetic in the future.

Be sure to keep an eye on the official Marvel Rivals social media accounts, as more free cosmetic items and events are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Also read: How to get The Unlimited Thing skin in Marvel Rivals for free

