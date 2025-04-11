Emma Frost Marvel Rivals guide: All abilities, ultimate, how to play, and more

Emma Frost is the latest vanguard in Marvel Rivals, and the first hero for the new Season 2 of the game. The Ice Queen is set to redefine the game's meta with her powerhouse of a kit, as well as providing powerful team-ups to her fellow mutants. With Season 2 kicking off things at the Hellfire Gala, Emma might become the best tank in the hands of the right person.

Ad

This article will provide you with an overview of Emma Frost's abilities and a few tips and tricks on how to play her so that you can dominate the frontline in Marvel Rivals Season 2.

Marvel Rivals Emma Frost: All abilities explained

Emma Frost's Abilities in Marvel Rivals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, NetEase Games)

The Ice Queen is a Vanguard who falls into the brawler category; you need to play her in the frontline to get the most out of her kit and fight others in close-quarters combat. Below, you can find a brief explanation of what her abilities do:

Ad

Trending

Abilities Description TELEPATHIC PULSE (Primary Fire) Fire a psionic beam to deal damage; the longer the beam hits, the higher the damage. FACETED FURY (Primary Fire in Diamond Form) In Diamond Form, deliver a crushing double-fisted strike to enemies. PSIONIC SEDUCTION (Ultimate Ability) Project a forward psychic assault that stuns foes and prevents them from unleashing their Ultimate Abilities; if the effect lingers, it gradually commandeers their mind, forcing them to move toward Emma Frost.

DIAMOND FORM (Ability 1) Activate Diamond Form to transform your attack style while gaining Damage Reduction and becoming Unstoppable. CARBON CRUSH (Ability 1 in Diamond Form) In Diamond Form, lunge forward to grab an enemy, then execute a back slam to inflict damage. PSYCHIC SPEAR (Ability 2) Seize control of an enemy's sentience-damage dealt to the sentience cascades to the physical form and can be pierced by Telepathic Pulse. When the sentience shatters, it unleashes extra damage on its owner. MIND'S AEGIS (Ability 3) Create a levitating barrier at the designated location CRYSTAL KICK (Ability 2 in Diamond Form) In Diamond Form, unleash a flying kick forward and knock back enemies; extra damage is dealt if they're propelled into a wall. MIND LINK (Team-Up) Emma Frost can form a mental link with Magneto and Psylocke, calling on her to create illusory projections. When together, Emma Frost will create a Mental Projection of Magneto and Psylocke, forming a Duplicate Illusion in the enemy's perspective that confuses foes by moving and casting abilities on its own.

Ad

How to play Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals

Ad

The Ice Queen's abilities allow her to play like a frontline brawl tank, similar to how you play Doctor Strange. Her primary fire in her normal form is a projectile, allowing her to maintain a safe distance. But when she enters the Diamond Form, she becomes a melee character, and her playstyle also switches.

Normal Form

This mode revolves around Emma being able to poke the enemies and deal damage from a distance. Use your Psychic Spear ability to bring out any one enemy's sentience and then hit both them and the sentience totem with your primary fire. Position yourself in such a way that you will be able to hit both targets.

Ad

This ability works better if you use it against characters with less than 300 HP or to bust a tank.

Emma also has access to a shield that she can adjust the position of. Use it to guard your team and help with the push. This shield can also block off certain ultimates, such as Iron Man's Invincible Pulse Cannon, so use it to turn the tide of the battle to your advantage and deny the enemy from getting important kills.

Ad

Diamond Form

In her Diamond Form, Emma becomes resistant to damage, but loses her ability to attack from range. Instead, you will need to rely on your ability to pummel your enemy with your fists. The way to play her in the Diamond Form is by getting close and combining all of your abilities to get some eliminations.

Ideally, you should target squishy targets such as Strategists. Land a few punches before stunning them with your Carbon Crush. Immediately follow this up with a Crystal Kick and aim them towards any wall/ cliff. This will either instantly kill the enemy or get their health low enough that others can finish the job.

Ad

The Carbon Crush ability is also great for cancelling ultimates of opponents, so you can use it to shut down the pesky Spider-Man trying to mess with your backline.

Ultimate

Emma's Ultimate will damage enemies over time as well as pull them towards her. This can be used to either counter enemy ultimates or bring them out of the defensive ultimate that the opponent Strategist cast. This is a great counter to Invisible Woman's Invisible Boundary, which makes the enemy team invulnerable for a few seconds.

Ad

Best teammates for Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals

Psylocke

Psylocke (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, NetEase Games)

Emma gives her fellow mutant, Psylocke, the ability to summon a projection of herself in battle. This clone will use the same abilities as the main player, but it can be destroyed.

Ad

Magneto

Magneto (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, NetEase Games)

Similar to Psylocke, Emma Frost also grants Magneto in Marvel Rivals the ability to create projections. This allows him to use 2x of his abilities, but again, the clone can be destroyed easily.

Ad

Best characters for countering Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals

Hela

Hela (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, NetEase Games)

Hela is a great counter to Emma Frost because of her ability to deal damage from afar. Given that the Ice Queen has to get close to deal damage, any ranged character is viable against her.

Ad

Hawkeye

Hawkeye (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, NetEase Games)

Hawkeye's high burst damage and range make him another viable counter to Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals. You can easily chip her down with your arrow, especially if you can land a few headshots from a distance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.