Emma Frost Marvel Rivals guide: All abilities, ultimate, how to play, and more

Emma Frost is the latest vanguard in Marvel Rivals, and the first hero for the new Season 2 of the game. The Ice Queen is set to redefine the game's meta with her powerhouse of a kit, as well as providing powerful team-ups to her fellow mutants. With Season 2 kicking off things at the Hellfire Gala, Emma might become the best tank in the hands of the right person.
This article will provide you with an overview of Emma Frost's abilities and a few tips and tricks on how to play her so that you can dominate the frontline in Marvel Rivals Season 2.
Marvel Rivals Emma Frost: All abilities explained
The Ice Queen is a Vanguard who falls into the brawler category; you need to play her in the frontline to get the most out of her kit and fight others in close-quarters combat. Below, you can find a brief explanation of what her abilities do:
How to play Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals
The Ice Queen's abilities allow her to play like a frontline brawl tank, similar to how you play Doctor Strange. Her primary fire in her normal form is a projectile, allowing her to maintain a safe distance. But when she enters the Diamond Form, she becomes a melee character, and her playstyle also switches.
Normal Form
This mode revolves around Emma being able to poke the enemies and deal damage from a distance. Use your Psychic Spear ability to bring out any one enemy's sentience and then hit both them and the sentience totem with your primary fire. Position yourself in such a way that you will be able to hit both targets.
This ability works better if you use it against characters with less than 300 HP or to bust a tank.
Emma also has access to a shield that she can adjust the position of. Use it to guard your team and help with the push. This shield can also block off certain ultimates, such as Iron Man's Invincible Pulse Cannon, so use it to turn the tide of the battle to your advantage and deny the enemy from getting important kills.
Diamond Form
In her Diamond Form, Emma becomes resistant to damage, but loses her ability to attack from range. Instead, you will need to rely on your ability to pummel your enemy with your fists. The way to play her in the Diamond Form is by getting close and combining all of your abilities to get some eliminations.
Ideally, you should target squishy targets such as Strategists. Land a few punches before stunning them with your Carbon Crush. Immediately follow this up with a Crystal Kick and aim them towards any wall/ cliff. This will either instantly kill the enemy or get their health low enough that others can finish the job.
The Carbon Crush ability is also great for cancelling ultimates of opponents, so you can use it to shut down the pesky Spider-Man trying to mess with your backline.
Ultimate
Emma's Ultimate will damage enemies over time as well as pull them towards her. This can be used to either counter enemy ultimates or bring them out of the defensive ultimate that the opponent Strategist cast. This is a great counter to Invisible Woman's Invisible Boundary, which makes the enemy team invulnerable for a few seconds.
Best teammates for Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals
Psylocke
Emma gives her fellow mutant, Psylocke, the ability to summon a projection of herself in battle. This clone will use the same abilities as the main player, but it can be destroyed.
Magneto
Similar to Psylocke, Emma Frost also grants Magneto in Marvel Rivals the ability to create projections. This allows him to use 2x of his abilities, but again, the clone can be destroyed easily.
Best characters for countering Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals
Hela
Hela is a great counter to Emma Frost because of her ability to deal damage from afar. Given that the Ice Queen has to get close to deal damage, any ranged character is viable against her.
Hawkeye
Hawkeye's high burst damage and range make him another viable counter to Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals. You can easily chip her down with your arrow, especially if you can land a few headshots from a distance.
