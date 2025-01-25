Magneto is one of the most effective Vanguard heroes in Marvel Rivals. He is a difficult opponent to defeat because of his attacking prowess, and the variety of shields he possesses, which can absorb an immense amount of damage. However, effective techniques are necessary to get the most out of Magneto's kit. Poor placement and timing can frequently result in countless respawns and, ultimately, utter defeat.

This article covers five advanced tips to dominate as Magneto in Marvel Rivals Season 1.

5 advanced tips to dominate as Magneto in Marvel Rivals Season 1

1) Firm positioning

Magneto can be used as a stationary tank. He can take up enormous amounts of damage so it is highly recommended to move positions only when it is needed. Stay on point and avoid chasing kills. This will allow your Supports to constantly heal you, while your Duelists move against enemies while they are engaged with you.

2) Proper use of the Shield ability

Magneto's defensive playstyle is based on his iconic Shield ability. Turn it on when your team is being attacked heavily or when your healers are at risk during a battle. Pay attention to your allies' health bars, and if you think an opponent will inflict heavy damage, don't be afraid to use the shield in advance.

3) Team Up with Scarlet Witch

Having Scarlet Witch on your team is ideal while using Magneto because it gives your character a far more powerful close-quarters strike. You won't have to worry about enemies approaching you and being too sluggish to defeat them once Metallic Fusion has been activated. In addition to being far faster than using the regular version of the greatsword or even Iron Volley, the enchanted greatsword deals a lot more damage.

4) Effective use of Mag Cannon

Mag-Cannon's damage and knockback increase with the number of rings it possesses. These are accumulated via damage absorbed by the Bulwark(Shield) abilities. Although Mag-Cannon's damage is not particularly great, it is still superior to Iron Volley's.

Knockback is a gameplay mechanic where a character is forcefully pushed backwards after being hit by an attack.

The knockback effect has some positive effects. It can be used to push an enemy player off the map to get easy kills. When used while the enemy is performing an ability, Mag-Cannon can entirely counter what they were attempting to do. It pushes them into a position where you can more easily block their next strike.

5) Efficient use of Meteor M ability

Magneto's ultimate ability, Meteor M, has a variety of uses. While some of these are highly beneficial, others are disappointingly inadequate. The enemy team's actions determine how effective it is; for example, Meteor M produces an iron meteor, which Magneto then shoots toward the target. The ultimate allows you to fly while charging a meteor for four seconds.

The meteor has 100 damage initially and 300 at full 4 seconds charge, although you can launch it earlier. You also get a wider area of effect at full charge.

Additionally, you also absorb all projectiles while charging, further increasing the damage dealt by your meteor. Remember that the maximum amount of damage you can absorb is 800. The meteor bursts in your face if you go over it. Therefore, understanding when to fire it early is the key to this ult. The amount of damage you absorb is shown by an indicator.

