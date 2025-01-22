5 best heroes to duo with Magneto in Marvel Rivals

Magneto in Marvel Rivals is a Vanguard who lacks movement but possesses excellent support abilities. He has the ability to protect himself and his team effectively, absorbing enemy attacks and abilities and enabling his team to make counterplays. Needless to say, there are a few heroes in the game who have great synergy with him.

This article will list five of the best duos for Magneto in Marvel Rivals.

List of five of the best duos for Magneto in Marvel Rivals

1) Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Scarlet Witch and Magneto form the Metallic Chaos team-up in Marvel Rivals. This provides Magneto with the special ability called Metallic Fusion, which powers his greatsword.

When this team-up is active, Scarlet Witch infuses Chaos Energy into Magneto, which enchants his greatsword. This allows Magneto to fire projectiles from his greatsword that deal a significant amount of damage to enemies. This team-up is particularly powerful for Magneto as it enables him to be a bit more versatile and aggressive instead of his monotonous defensive playstyle.

Furthermore, Magneto’s Metal Bulwark is extremely useful for Scarlet Witch as she is vulnerable when using her ultimate, which takes a few seconds to charge before dealing damage.

Read more: Marvel Rivals Scarlet Witch guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

2) Mantis

Mantis in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Mantis is arguably the best Strategist to pair with Magneto. She can provide consistent heals with her Healing Flower ability while simultaneously giving a damage boost with Allied Inspiration, making her incredibly powerful when paired with Magneto.

Furthermore, her ultimate, Soul Resurgence, heals Magneto massively and gives him a much-needed movement boost, making maneuvering the frontlines easier.

Check out: Marvel Rivals Mantis guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

3) Wolverine

Wolverine in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Wolverine benefits greatly when paired with Magneto in Marvel Rivals. Magneto’s Metal Bulwark ability is a game-changer for Wolverine when he dives in with Feral Leap, protecting him from damage while converting the damage taken into Magneto’s rings. Metallic Curtain is also very useful for Wolverine as it allows him to get close to his enemies safely before diving in.

Furthermore, Magneto, although being a Vanguard, can potentially deal a significant amount of damage with Iron Volley and Meteor M, making it easier for Wolverine to finish off the weakened enemies.

Also read: Marvel Rivals Wolverine guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

4) Black Panther

Black Panther in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Black Panther is another dive duelist who benefits from Magneto’s kit. T’Challa’s playstyle is extremely risky and often fails if the enemy team successfully predicts his movement. However, with Magneto in the team, he can use his Metal Bulwark shield to protect T’Challa from incoming damage all the while charging up his rings from the damage taken.

Magneto is no slouch when it comes to damage output, making it easier for Black Panther to dive in when the enemies are weakened and vulnerable.

Also check out: Marvel Rivals Black Panther guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

5) Hulk

Hulk in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Hulk and Magneto in Marvel Rivals have completely different playstyles but have excellent synergy when paired. Magneto can provide Hulk with his Metal bulwark shield while diving in to increase his survivability and charge up his rings. Hulk can protect Magneto with his Indestructible Guard against aggressive heroes like Magik and Spider-Man while charging up his ultimate, Hulk Smash.

Read more: Marvel Rivals Hulk guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

This covers the five best duos for Magneto in Marvel Rivals. It is important to note that although these heroes have good synergy, it is recommended to try out other characters as well that suit your preferred play style to maximize your winning chances.

