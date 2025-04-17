  • home icon
  Marvel Rivals patch notes (April 17, 2025): Costume customization, hero updates, and more

Marvel Rivals patch notes (April 17, 2025): Costume customization, hero updates, and more

By Jay Sarma
Modified Apr 17, 2025 06:06 GMT
Marvel Rivals patch notes
Marvel Rivals Krakoa showcase (Image via NetEase Games)

The latest set of Marvel Rivals patch notes for the April 17, 2025, update is here, and fans are undoubtedly excited to know what the devs have in store for them. Luckily, this update, though a minor one, does have quite an interesting set of changes, and of course, some fantastic new additions to the title.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the freshly released Marvel Rivals patch notes. Read below to know more.

Marvel Rivals patch notes for April 17, 2025

As stated above, the brand-new April 17 update for Marvel Rivals will feature the following additions:

Costume Colors Arrive at the Gala!

New feature unlocked on April 17, 2025, 2 AM PDT! Head to the store to unleash fresh color combos on your beloved costumes! Once bought, color options can be freely switched in the Costumes interface.

New Content

New In Store (available at Apr 17th 7 PM PDT):

  • Doctor Strange - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Bundle
  • Peni Parker - Yatsukahagi Bundle

All fixes with Marvel Rivals patch notes

All Platforms

General

  • Fixed a rare issue where the camera perspective could behave oddly after respawning.
  • Resolved an error where importing reticle settings would sometimes show an invalid character message.
Maps and Modes

  • Fixed several terrain issues that could cause characters to become stuck or clip into strange areas.

Heroes

  • Wolverine's Claw-some Comeback: Fixed an issue where Wolverine's Ultimate Ability landing sometimes wouldn't finish properly in poor network conditions. Now, the best there is at what he does can unleash his fury without any hiccups!
  • Fastball Fumble: Resolved an issue where Wolverine could sometimes be unable to control his direction during the Fastball Special after using it multiple times. Now, every throw will be a claw-some hit!
  • Banner's Hulk Smash Fix: Resolved a rare model display issue that could sometimes occur when Bruce Banner transformed in terrain kill zones. Now, when the good doctor gets angry, he won't just smash; he'll do it with style—HULK SMASH, without the visual chaos!
  • The Thing's Rocky Report: Corrected the ability icon error in the KO Prompt when the Thing's Ultimate Ability causes terrain kills. Now, when he brings the pain, the prompt will accurately reflect the mayhem.
  • Spider-Island Resurrection Reboot: Fixed an issue where Adam Warlock could accidentally resurrect teammates in the out-of-play area on Spider-Islands. Now, teammates will return to solid ground instead of being stuck in limbo!
That's everything that you need to know about the latest Marvel Rivals patch notes. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Edited by Jay Sarma
